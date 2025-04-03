Tata Nifty Realty Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty Realty Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 08-Apr-2024
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.99
Tata Nifty Realty Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.7139
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 15 days from the date of allotment
Tata Nifty Realty Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty Realty Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.16
5.52
-18.56
-19.08
-
-
-
-12.86
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata Nifty Realty Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty Realty Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|21.31
|150861
|9.58
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|16.48
|65544
|7.41
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|15.27
|35471
|6.86
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|15.09
|43842
|6.78
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|9.93
|39659
|4.46
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|9.13
|27671
|4.10
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|6.84
|32479
|3.07
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|2.55
|9549
|1.14
|Equity
|Raymond
|Realty
|2.26
|7858
|1.01
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|1.25
|17723
|0.56
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|0.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.18
|0
|-0.07
