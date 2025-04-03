DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund



DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. is the investment manager to DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund.



The philosophy of DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. has been grounded in the belief that experienced investment professionals, using a disciplined process and sophisticated analytical tools, can consistently add value to client portfolios.



DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. takes a three dimensional approach to the management of the organization, incorporating functional, product and regional elements in support of clients' goals. The functional dimension looks at the company's operations by specific task, such as portfolio management, account management or operations. The product dimension brings together the cross-disciplinary expertise critical to managing client assets in each class. Finally, the regional aspect of the company's model recognizes the unique, geography-specific needs of clients as well as the importance of local regulatory issues.



Sponsor: DSP HMK Holdings Pvt. Ltd & DSP Adiko Holdings Pvt. Ltd (collectively) & BlackRock Inc.

Trustee: DSP BlackRock Trustee Company Pvt. Limited.

Investment Manager: DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.Statutory Details: DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund, trusts set up under the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, 1882, and registered with SEBI vide Registration No. MF/036/97/7.

Summary of DSP Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 318 Corpus under management: Rs. 192787.7115 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)