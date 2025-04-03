DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. is the investment manager to DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund.
The philosophy of DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. has been grounded in the belief that experienced investment professionals, using a disciplined process and sophisticated analytical tools, can consistently add value to client portfolios.
DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. takes a three dimensional approach to the management of the organization, incorporating functional, product and regional elements in support of clients' goals. The functional dimension looks at the company's operations by specific task, such as portfolio management, account management or operations. The product dimension brings together the cross-disciplinary expertise critical to managing client assets in each class. Finally, the regional aspect of the company's model recognizes the unique, geography-specific needs of clients as well as the importance of local regulatory issues.
Sponsor: DSP HMK Holdings Pvt. Ltd & DSP Adiko Holdings Pvt. Ltd (collectively) & BlackRock Inc.
Trustee: DSP BlackRock Trustee Company Pvt. Limited.
Investment Manager: DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.Statutory Details: DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund, trusts set up under the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, 1882, and registered with SEBI vide Registration No. MF/036/97/7.
Summary of DSP Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 318
Corpus under management: Rs. 192787.7115 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (3)
Balanced (10)
Equity (46)
ETFs (15)
Fixed Maturity Plans (8)
Fund of Funds (8)
Gilt Funds (17)
Global Funds (8)
Income Funds (27)
Liquid Funds (10)
Short Term Income Funds (4)
Ultra Short Term Funds (12)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
35.71
-7.61
-20.10
-15.93
52.47
-7.44
-6.65
-2.27
14.18
-6.01
-3.20
-0.89
15.81
-5.57
-8.42
-16.15
11.02
-1.30
3.31
1.47
Change in trend of DSP Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of DSP Mutual Fund
Address:
Mafatlal Centre, 10th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021.
Phone:
022-66578000
Email:
service@dspim.com
Website:
www.dspim.com
Address:
303/A, 3rd Floor, Rain Drops, Opp. Cargo Motors, C.G.Road, Ahmedabad -380006.
Phone:
079-30022855
Email:
service@dspim.com
Website:
www.dspim.com
