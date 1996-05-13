DSP Nifty IT ETF
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Nifty IT ETF
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 21-Jun-2023
Fund Manager
: Anil Ghelani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 36.33
DSP Nifty IT ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 35.7199
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Nifty IT ETF- NAV Chart
DSP Nifty IT ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.43
-7.61
-20.1
-15.93
1.11
-
-
11.47
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
DSP Nifty IT ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Nifty IT ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|29.07
|62570
|10.55
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|22.59
|23562
|8.20
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|10.58
|24407
|3.84
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.93
|24241
|3.60
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|8.26
|108133
|3.00
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.88
|4025
|2.13
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.15
|2542
|1.87
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.54
|3532
|1.64
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.67
|4316
|0.96
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.31
|1047
|0.47
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.02
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.04
|0
|-0.01
