Mahindra Mutual Fund has been constituted as a trust in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, as per the terms of the trust deed dated September 29, 2015 between the Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited as the Sponsor and Mahindra Trustee Company Private Limited, as the Trustee. The Trust Deed has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. Mahindra Mutual Fund has been registered with SEBI, under registration code MF/069/16/01.

Mahindra Asset Management Company Private Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, is the Investment Manager for Mahindra Mutual Fund. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL).

Mahindra Mutual Fund endeavors to offer a variety of mutual fund schemes pan-India, with special focus in rural and semi-urban areas.

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (MMFSL) is a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, one of India’s leading tractor and utility vehicle manufacturers. MMFSL is one of India’s leading non-banking finance companies focused in the rural and semi-urban sector and is primarily in the business of financing purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipments and SME financing.

MMFSL has 1172 offices covering 26 states and 3 union territories in India, with over 4.25 million customer contracts since inception, as of June, 2016

The history of Mahindra Finance has been one of continuous ascent where our effort to empower our customers has been a constant element. A strong set of values, an evolved lineage and a group of highly motivated individuals is what we started with.

Mahindra Trustee Company Private Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, is the trustee for Mahindra Mutual Fund vide Trust Deed dated September 29, 2015.

Summary of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 108

Corpus under management: Rs. 29050.0593 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (2)

Balanced (8)

Equity (24)

Fund of Funds (2)

Liquid Funds (7)

Short Term Income Funds (5)

Ultra Short Term Funds (7)

TOP 5 Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund FUNDS

Mahindra Manulife Overnight Fund - Reg (G)

1,314.75

0.53

1.55

3.18

Mahindra Manulife Arbitrage Fund - Reg (G)

12.19

0.60

1.40

3.05

Mahindra Manulife Liquid Fund - Regular (G)

1,673.44

0.71

1.84

3.62

Mahindra Manulife Ultra Short Duration Fund-Reg (G)

1,353.57

0.87

1.97

3.73

Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund - Reg (G)

1,607.51

1.00

2.04

3.74

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
No. 204, 2nd Floor, Amiti Building, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park LBS Road, Kurla(w), Mumbai 400070

Phone:
022-66327900

Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com

Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com

Address:
Shop No. B - 104 First Floor, Narayan Plaza, Link Road Bilaspur, Chattisgarh - 495001

Phone:

Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com

Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com

