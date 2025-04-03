Mahindra Mutual Fund
Mahindra Mutual Fund has been constituted as a trust in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, as per the terms of the trust deed dated September 29, 2015 between the Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited as the Sponsor and Mahindra Trustee Company Private Limited, as the Trustee. The Trust Deed has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. Mahindra Mutual Fund has been registered with SEBI, under registration code MF/069/16/01.
Mahindra Asset Management Company Private Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, is the Investment Manager for Mahindra Mutual Fund. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL).
Mahindra Mutual Fund endeavors to offer a variety of mutual fund schemes pan-India, with special focus in rural and semi-urban areas.
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (MMFSL) is a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, one of India’s leading tractor and utility vehicle manufacturers. MMFSL is one of India’s leading non-banking finance companies focused in the rural and semi-urban sector and is primarily in the business of financing purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipments and SME financing.
MMFSL has 1172 offices covering 26 states and 3 union territories in India, with over 4.25 million customer contracts since inception, as of June, 2016
The history of Mahindra Finance has been one of continuous ascent where our effort to empower our customers has been a constant element. A strong set of values, an evolved lineage and a group of highly motivated individuals is what we started with.
Mahindra Trustee Company Private Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, is the trustee for Mahindra Mutual Fund vide Trust Deed dated September 29, 2015.
Summary of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 108
Corpus under management: Rs. 29050.0593 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (8)
Equity (24)
Fund of Funds (2)
Liquid Funds (7)
Short Term Income Funds (5)
Ultra Short Term Funds (7)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1,314.75
0.53
1.55
3.18
12.19
0.60
1.40
3.05
1,673.44
0.71
1.84
3.62
1,353.57
0.87
1.97
3.73
1,607.51
1.00
2.04
3.74
Change in trend of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund year on year
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Address:
No. 204, 2nd Floor, Amiti Building, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park LBS Road, Kurla(w), Mumbai 400070
Phone:
022-66327900
Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com
Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com
Address:
Shop No. B - 104 First Floor, Narayan Plaza, Link Road Bilaspur, Chattisgarh - 495001
Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com
Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com
