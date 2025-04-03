Mahindra Mutual Fund



Mahindra Mutual Fund has been constituted as a trust in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, as per the terms of the trust deed dated September 29, 2015 between the Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited as the Sponsor and Mahindra Trustee Company Private Limited, as the Trustee. The Trust Deed has been registered under the Indian Registration Act, 1908. Mahindra Mutual Fund has been registered with SEBI, under registration code MF/069/16/01.



Mahindra Asset Management Company Private Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, is the Investment Manager for Mahindra Mutual Fund. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL).



Mahindra Mutual Fund endeavors to offer a variety of mutual fund schemes pan-India, with special focus in rural and semi-urban areas.



MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (MMFSL) is a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, one of India’s leading tractor and utility vehicle manufacturers. MMFSL is one of India’s leading non-banking finance companies focused in the rural and semi-urban sector and is primarily in the business of financing purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, tractors, cars, commercial vehicles, construction equipments and SME financing.



MMFSL has 1172 offices covering 26 states and 3 union territories in India, with over 4.25 million customer contracts since inception, as of June, 2016



The history of Mahindra Finance has been one of continuous ascent where our effort to empower our customers has been a constant element. A strong set of values, an evolved lineage and a group of highly motivated individuals is what we started with.



Mahindra Trustee Company Private Limited, a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, is the trustee for Mahindra Mutual Fund vide Trust Deed dated September 29, 2015.

Summary of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 108 Corpus under management: Rs. 29050.0593 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)