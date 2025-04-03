Taurus Mutual Fund
Taurus Mutual Fund was amongst the first few private sector Mutual Funds to be registered with SEBI. It was constituted as a Trust on August 20, 1993 in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Mutual Fund was registered with SEBI on Sept 21, 1993 under Mutual Fund Registration Code No. MF/002/93. HB Portfolio Limited is the present sponsor of the Fund & the Taurus Investment Trust Company Ltd is the Trustee.
Taurus Mutual Fund launched its first scheme – Taurus Starshare in early 1994 which is operational even today.
Needless to say, it is because of its consistent performance through these past 15 years that this scheme exists even today. Taurus Mutual Fund was perhaps the first private sector fund house to receive permissions to launch fully repatriable investments by NRIs/FIIs. The scheme has since received investments from IFC, Washington, the European Economic Community, Brussels & EFM, UK.
In 1999, a merger was announced between HB Mutual Fund & Taurus Mutual Fund. On amalgamation, the HB Asset Management Co. Ltd was renamed Creditcapital Asset Management Co. Ltd. which then was re-christened Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd. w.e.f. April 21, 2006. Subsequently in March 2002, Taurus Mutual Fund also took over the schemes of BOI Mutual Fund. Currently, the shares of the Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd are held by HB Portfolio Ltd along with other HB Group Companies.
Taurus Mutual Fund has established its presence across all demographics. With branches in top 15 cities & representatives in smaller cities, Taurus Mutual Fund's distribution network is strongly supported by more than 4000 business associates.
In order to provide the best levels of service & to ensure complete security in deployment & reporting of investments, Taurus Mutual Fund has allied with the Deutsche Bank, one of the largest fund accounting entities in India & globally. The custody of the assets of Taurus Mutual Fund is with the HDFC Bank Ltd.
To support the business plans & to attract more investments, Taurus Mutual Fund has planned integrated marketing campaigns all round the year to increase awareness of its schemes.
Sponsor: HB Portfolio Limited
Trustee: Taurus Investment Trust Company Limited
Investment Manager: Taurus Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Taurus Asset Management Company Ltd. (Earlier known as Creditcapital Asset Management Company Ltd.), Investment Manager to Taurus Mutual Fund is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and authorized by SEBI to act as the Asset Management Company.
Summary of Taurus Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 34
Corpus under management: Rs. 920.3279 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Equity (17)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
173.23
3.85
-6.82
-7.75
44.06
4.96
-3.18
-8.04
118.96
5.02
-8.83
-14.41
211.27
6.00
-8.95
-11.62
146.21
6.59
-6.52
-9.57
Change in trend of Taurus Mutual Fund year on year
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Taurus Mutual Fund
Address:
3rd Floor, 301-304, Chandravillas Premises Society Ltd, Caves Road, Andheri-East, Mumbai-93.
Phone:
022-66242700
Email:
customercare@taurusmutualfund.com
Website:
www.taurusmutualfund.com
Address:
305, Regent Chambers, 208, Jamanalal Bajaj Marg Mumbai-400021.
Phone:
22826598,22826599
Email:
customercare@taurusmutualfund.com
Website:
www.taurusmutualfund.com
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.