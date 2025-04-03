Taurus Mutual Fund



Taurus Mutual Fund was amongst the first few private sector Mutual Funds to be registered with SEBI. It was constituted as a Trust on August 20, 1993 in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Mutual Fund was registered with SEBI on Sept 21, 1993 under Mutual Fund Registration Code No. MF/002/93. HB Portfolio Limited is the present sponsor of the Fund & the Taurus Investment Trust Company Ltd is the Trustee.



Taurus Mutual Fund launched its first scheme – Taurus Starshare in early 1994 which is operational even today.



Needless to say, it is because of its consistent performance through these past 15 years that this scheme exists even today. Taurus Mutual Fund was perhaps the first private sector fund house to receive permissions to launch fully repatriable investments by NRIs/FIIs. The scheme has since received investments from IFC, Washington, the European Economic Community, Brussels & EFM, UK.



In 1999, a merger was announced between HB Mutual Fund & Taurus Mutual Fund. On amalgamation, the HB Asset Management Co. Ltd was renamed Creditcapital Asset Management Co. Ltd. which then was re-christened Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd. w.e.f. April 21, 2006. Subsequently in March 2002, Taurus Mutual Fund also took over the schemes of BOI Mutual Fund. Currently, the shares of the Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd are held by HB Portfolio Ltd along with other HB Group Companies.



Taurus Mutual Fund has established its presence across all demographics. With branches in top 15 cities & representatives in smaller cities, Taurus Mutual Fund's distribution network is strongly supported by more than 4000 business associates.



In order to provide the best levels of service & to ensure complete security in deployment & reporting of investments, Taurus Mutual Fund has allied with the Deutsche Bank, one of the largest fund accounting entities in India & globally. The custody of the assets of Taurus Mutual Fund is with the HDFC Bank Ltd.



To support the business plans & to attract more investments, Taurus Mutual Fund has planned integrated marketing campaigns all round the year to increase awareness of its schemes.



Sponsor: HB Portfolio Limited

Trustee: Taurus Investment Trust Company Limited

Investment Manager: Taurus Asset Management Company LimitedStatutory Details: Taurus Asset Management Company Ltd. (Earlier known as Creditcapital Asset Management Company Ltd.), Investment Manager to Taurus Mutual Fund is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and authorized by SEBI to act as the Asset Management Company.

Summary of Taurus Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 34 Corpus under management: Rs. 920.3279 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)