Summary of ITI Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 97
Corpus under management: Rs. 9858.8902 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (2)
Equity (24)
Income Funds (5)
Liquid Funds (11)
Short Term Income Funds (2)
Ultra Short Term Funds (6)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1,288.50
0.49
1.47
3.05
1,339.88
0.69
1.78
3.50
12.75
0.74
1.78
3.61
1,217.71
0.79
1.76
3.37
12.81
1.37
2.41
4.00
Change in trend of ITI Mutual Fund year on year
Details of Registered office and Service Center of ITI Mutual Fund
Address:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Phone:
022-66214999
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com
Address:
ITI Asset Management Limited 102,6th Avenue, Nr Mithakali Cross Road,Navangpura Ahmedabad-380009
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com
