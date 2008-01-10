ITI Arbitrage Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Arbitrage Fund Regular G
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 20-Aug-2019
Fund Manager
: Laukik Bagwe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.13
ITI Arbitrage Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7569
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the Units are redeemed / switched out on or before 30 days from the date of allotment - 0.25%. If the Units are redeemed / switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment - NIL.
ITI Arbitrage Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
ITI Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.24
0.74
1.78
3.61
7.03
5.81
4.45
4.46
|Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
|Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
|Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76
ITI Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|5.47
|67000
|2.41
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.41
|51300
|2.38
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|5.37
|65000
|2.36
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|5.25
|58650
|2.31
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.21
|27000
|1.85
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|3.05
|128000
|1.34
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.58
|9500
|1.14
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.49
|34000
|1.09
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.29
|8400
|1.01
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.10
|114750
|0.92
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.10
|15000
|0.92
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.02
|30375
|0.89
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.99
|8800
|0.87
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.74
|7200
|0.77
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.74
|88000
|0.76
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.73
|17500
|0.76
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.63
|4250
|0.71
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.58
|9750
|0.69
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.58
|15000
|0.69
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.55
|11000
|0.68
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.50
|19350
|0.66
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.36
|1200
|0.59
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.14
|3150
|0.50
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.07
|2800
|0.47
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.01
|6875
|0.44
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.95
|350
|0.41
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.86
|2600
|0.38
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.82
|1400
|0.36
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.51
|1425
|0.22
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.11
|150
|0.04
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ITI Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|19.73
|64942
|8.70
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|10.53
|0
|4.64
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.53
|0
|1.99
