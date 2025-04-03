Bank of India Mutual Fund

Bharti AXA Mutual Fund



Bharti AXA Investment Managers Private Limited is a joint venture between the Bharti Group represented by Bharti Ventures Limited, and AXA Group represented by AXA Investment Managers and AXA APH (through NMIPL).



Bharti AXA Investment Managers Private Limited was incorporated on 13th August, 2007 and is headquartered in Mumbai, the commercial hub of India. With a presence in more than 34 locations across the country within one year of the launch, Bharti AXA Investment Managers boasts one of the largest footprints for any AMC in the country during launch. This indicates the retail focus of the AMC. With best practices brought in from world leaders in financial protection, Bharti AXA Investment Managers aim to be an aggressive player in the Indian Asset Management Industry.



Sponsor: AXA Investment Managers

Trustee: Bharti AXA Trustee Services Private Limited

Investment Manager: Bharti AXA Investment Managers Private LimitedStatutory Details: Bharti AXA Mutual Fund, a mutual fund constituted as a Trust under the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, 1882, and registered with SEBI under Registration No. MF/056/08/01 dated March 31, 2008

