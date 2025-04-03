iifl-logo
Bank of India Mutual Fund

Bharti AXA Mutual Fund

Bharti AXA Investment Managers Private Limited is a joint venture between the Bharti Group represented by Bharti Ventures Limited, and AXA Group represented by AXA Investment Managers and AXA APH (through NMIPL).

Bharti AXA Investment Managers Private Limited was incorporated on 13th August, 2007 and is headquartered in Mumbai, the commercial hub of India. With a presence in more than 34 locations across the country within one year of the launch, Bharti AXA Investment Managers boasts one of the largest footprints for any AMC in the country during launch. This indicates the retail focus of the AMC. With best practices brought in from world leaders in financial protection, Bharti AXA Investment Managers aim to be an aggressive player in the Indian Asset Management Industry.

Sponsor: AXA Investment Managers
Trustee: Bharti AXA Trustee Services Private Limited
Investment Manager: Bharti AXA Investment Managers Private LimitedStatutory Details: Bharti AXA Mutual Fund, a mutual fund constituted as a Trust under the provisions of the Indian Trust Act, 1882, and registered with SEBI under Registration No. MF/056/08/01 dated March 31, 2008

Summary of Bank of India Mutual Fund

No. of schemes: 127

Corpus under management: Rs. 11503.3271 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)

Arbitrage Funds (4)

Balanced (12)

Equity (31)

Income Funds (1)

Liquid Funds (15)

Short Term Income Funds (3)

Ultra Short Term Funds (3)

TOP 5 Bank of India Mutual Fund FUNDS

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %

Bank of India Overnight Fund - Regular (G)

1,292.75

0.54

1.59

3.26

Bank of India Arbitrage Fund - Regular (G)

13.61

0.71

1.64

3.51

Bank of India Liquid Fund (G)

2,961.20

0.73

1.87

3.66

Bank of India Ultra Short Duration Fund (G)

3,112.69

0.84

1.87

3.50

Bank of India Money Market Fund - Regular (G)

10.15

1.04

0.00

0.00

Bank of India Mutual Fund - AUM TREND (Change)

Change in trend of Bank of India Mutual Fund year on year

News

March 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance

3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM

Small caps recover in Mar-25; but alpha hunting still missing

Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps

2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM

Mid-caps rally in Mar-25, but well short of yearly highs

Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks

2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM

Fund MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

CONTACT INFORMATION OF Bank of India Mutual Fund

Details of Registered office and Service Center of Bank of India Mutual Fund

Registered

Service Centre

Address:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

Phone:
022 - 61249000

Email:
service@boimf.in

Website:
www.boimf.in

Address:
205, Megabyte Business Centre, S.C.O 333-334, Sector 35-B Chandigarh-160022.

Phone:

Email:
service@boimf.in

Website:
www.boimf.in

