Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G

Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Tax Planning

Launch Date

12-Jul-2018

Fund Manager

Nilesh Jethani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

27.73

Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  28.44

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G- NAV Chart

Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.69
9.04
-13.02
-14.05
-2.83
12.69
26.39
17.56
Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07

Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HEG4,000
ICICI Bank800

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Varun Beverages7,881
Tube Investments1,245
Praj Industries4,900

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.6173801.27
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables4.549041.25
EquityUno MindaAuto Components4.53152001.25
EquityCoforgeIT - Software3.9014701.08
EquityIndian BankBanks3.78205241.04
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)3.1860260.88
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.072800.85
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty3.0156200.83
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.8658500.79
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products2.8482500.78
EquityICICI LombardInsurance2.8146000.77
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals2.8042000.77
EquityLloyds MetalsFerrous Metals2.6973000.74
EquityTrentRetailing2.4514000.67
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks2.40117850.66
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals2.32110000.64
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.1230840.58
EquityQuadrant FutureIndustrial Products2.08131000.57
EquityFederal BankBanks2.05320000.56
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components2.0331800.56
EquityREC LtdFinance1.93148650.53
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.8614000.51
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services1.81144380.50
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.7741000.49
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.7115750.47
EquityBank of MahaBanks1.701014130.47
EquityBSECapital Markets1.6710000.46
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment1.6393000.45
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.6312000.45
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals1.61425000.44
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.4721300.40
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.473600.40
EquityAstralIndustrial Products1.4530000.40
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.4333100.39
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.3248000.36
EquityH U D C OFinance1.16195000.32
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.10170000.30
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.064860.29
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.0429390.28
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.0319900.28
EquityUnicommerceIT - Software1.02265000.28
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense1.0028500.27
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.9768000.26
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.9537610.26
EquityKRN Heat ExchanIndustrial Products0.7223000.20
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.6225770.17
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.6212190.17
EquityAmi OrganicsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.587440.16
EquityCarraro IndiaAuto Components0.5648300.15
EquityHEGIndustrial Products0.5240000.14
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.4347000.12
EquityICICI BankBanks0.358000.09
EquityAdvanced EnzymePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2931000.08
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.4400.39
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0100.00

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Nilesh Jethani
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

