Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 12-Jul-2018
Fund Manager
: Nilesh Jethani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 27.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.44
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G- NAV Chart
Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.69
9.04
-13.02
-14.05
-2.83
12.69
26.39
17.56
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bank of India Midcap Tax Fund Series 2 G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.61
|7380
|1.27
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.54
|904
|1.25
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|4.53
|15200
|1.25
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.90
|1470
|1.08
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|3.78
|20524
|1.04
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.18
|6026
|0.88
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.07
|280
|0.85
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|3.01
|5620
|0.83
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.86
|5850
|0.79
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|2.84
|8250
|0.78
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.81
|4600
|0.77
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.80
|4200
|0.77
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|2.69
|7300
|0.74
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.45
|1400
|0.67
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.40
|11785
|0.66
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|2.32
|11000
|0.64
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.12
|3084
|0.58
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|2.08
|13100
|0.57
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.05
|32000
|0.56
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|2.03
|3180
|0.56
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.93
|14865
|0.53
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.86
|1400
|0.51
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.81
|14438
|0.50
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.77
|4100
|0.49
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.71
|1575
|0.47
|Equity
|Bank of Maha
|Banks
|1.70
|101413
|0.47
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.67
|1000
|0.46
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|1.63
|9300
|0.45
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.63
|1200
|0.45
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|1.61
|42500
|0.44
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.47
|2130
|0.40
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.47
|360
|0.40
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.45
|3000
|0.40
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.43
|3310
|0.39
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.32
|4800
|0.36
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|1.16
|19500
|0.32
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.10
|17000
|0.30
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.06
|486
|0.29
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.04
|2939
|0.28
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.03
|1990
|0.28
|Equity
|Unicommerce
|IT - Software
|1.02
|26500
|0.28
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.00
|2850
|0.27
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.97
|6800
|0.26
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.95
|3761
|0.26
|Equity
|KRN Heat Exchan
|Industrial Products
|0.72
|2300
|0.20
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.62
|2577
|0.17
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.62
|1219
|0.17
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.58
|744
|0.16
|Equity
|Carraro India
|Auto Components
|0.56
|4830
|0.15
|Equity
|HEG
|Industrial Products
|0.52
|4000
|0.14
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.43
|4700
|0.12
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.35
|800
|0.09
|Equity
|Advanced Enzyme
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.29
|3100
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.44
|0
|0.39
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement