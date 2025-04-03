Union KBC Mutual Fund
Union KBC Asset Management Company Private Limited (the AMC) offers approved investment funds, open-ended equity funds and other structured products, so as to bridge the gap of investor's financial needs.
The AMC will leverage on KBC Asset Management's expertise in the global fund markets and KBC Asset Management's Joint Support Model with Union Bank of India’s unrivalled brand value, knowledge of their customers and extensive network, which will represent the perfect blend of ingredients to create a strong asset management business in India.
Sponsor: Union Bank of India and KBC Participations Renta
Trustee: Union KBC Trustee Company Private Limited
Investment Manager: Union KBC Asset Management Company Private Limited
Statutory Details: Union KBC Mutual Fund has been set up as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882
Summary of Union Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: 128
Corpus under management: Rs. 20143.9892 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)
Arbitrage Funds (2)
Balanced (12)
Equity (24)
ETFs (1)
Fixed Maturity Plans (2)
Fund of Funds (2)
Gilt Funds (3)
Income Funds (4)
Liquid Funds (15)
Short Term Income Funds (2)
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1,336.92
0.53
1.55
3.17
13.84
0.69
1.72
3.69
2,474.74
0.73
1.86
3.65
11.50
0.77
1.91
3.39
1,213.47
0.93
1.93
3.56
Change in trend of Union Mutual Fund year on year
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
In Bullish March 2025, all sectors other than Auto and IT managed to deliver a convincing performance
3 Apr 2025|10:13 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Despite a smart recovery, there is a sense of caution in markets, that is keeping investors away from small caps
2 Apr 2025|09:42 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Amidst the macro uncertainties, the recovery in the rupee led to some late buying in mid-cap stocks
2 Apr 2025|09:39 AM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Details of Registered office and Service Center of Union Mutual Fund
Address:
Unit 503, 5th Floor, Leeela Business Park, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059
Phone:
022-67483300
Email:
investorcare@unionmf.com
Website:
www.unionmf.com
Address:
Unit No: 705, 7th Floor, Barton Centre No: 84, M G Road, Bangalore- 560 001
Phone:
080 2559 1144
Email:
investorcare@unionmf.com
Website:
www.unionmf.com
