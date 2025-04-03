Union KBC Mutual Fund



Union KBC Asset Management Company Private Limited (the AMC) offers approved investment funds, open-ended equity funds and other structured products, so as to bridge the gap of investor's financial needs.

The AMC will leverage on KBC Asset Management's expertise in the global fund markets and KBC Asset Management's Joint Support Model with Union Bank of India’s unrivalled brand value, knowledge of their customers and extensive network, which will represent the perfect blend of ingredients to create a strong asset management business in India.



Sponsor: Union Bank of India and KBC Participations Renta

Trustee: Union KBC Trustee Company Private Limited

Investment Manager: Union KBC Asset Management Company Private Limited

Statutory Details: Union KBC Mutual Fund has been set up as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882

Summary of Union Mutual Fund No. of schemes: 128 Corpus under management: Rs. 20143.9892 Crs (as on 04-Apr-2025)