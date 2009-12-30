Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 28-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Bembalkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 357.92
Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.16
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil if redeemed or switched out after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.85
7.36
-21.15
-
-
-
-
-18.4
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.22
|129937
|7.96
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.15
|107691
|7.71
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.13
|5463
|7.61
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|2.08
|85586
|7.45
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.03
|49679
|7.27
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|2.01
|90400
|7.18
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.97
|12512
|7.04
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.90
|358310
|6.80
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.88
|38938
|6.74
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.87
|14031
|6.69
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.86
|14877
|6.66
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.85
|9008
|6.63
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.85
|7759
|6.61
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.85
|31021
|6.61
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.85
|34684
|6.60
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.80
|13280
|6.44
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.80
|28127
|6.44
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.78
|1571
|6.36
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.77
|11959
|6.34
|Equity
|Greaves Cotton
|Industrial Products
|1.77
|277238
|6.33
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.77
|64767
|6.33
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.77
|183054
|6.33
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.76
|52445
|6.31
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.76
|119727
|6.31
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.76
|29566
|6.30
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.76
|11503
|6.30
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.76
|5582
|6.29
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.73
|39505
|6.20
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.72
|58988
|6.16
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.70
|97338
|6.09
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.70
|21715
|6.07
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.69
|81902
|6.04
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.68
|23236
|6.00
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.68
|8574
|5.99
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.67
|11980
|5.98
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.66
|20187
|5.95
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.66
|214213
|5.94
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.65
|39805
|5.92
|Equity
|Deepak Fertiliz.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.65
|61964
|5.90
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.64
|12651
|5.86
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.64
|30550
|5.85
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|1.63
|5056
|5.85
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|1.63
|119752
|5.81
|Equity
|Va Tech Wabag
|Other Utilities
|1.61
|44264
|5.76
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.56
|248693
|5.57
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.53
|41869
|5.46
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|1.46
|112787
|5.22
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|1.38
|48512
|4.95
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|1762
|4.80
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.08
|3000000
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.28
|0
|26.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|6.27
|0
|22.35
