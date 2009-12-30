iifl-logo
Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G

Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Union Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G

AMC

Union Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

28-Nov-2024

Fund Manager

Sanjay Bembalkar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

357.92

Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  8.16

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. Nil if redeemed or switched out after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.85
7.36
-21.15
-
-
-
-
-18.4
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Union Active Momentum Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank38,938
Eicher Motors14,031
Interglobe Aviat14,877
Bajaj Finance7,759
Mazagon Dock31,021
Lupin34,684
Trent13,280
Mankind Pharma28,127
Page Industries1,571
Persistent Sys11,959
Max Healthcare64,767
ICICI Bank52,445
Laurus Labs1,19,727
Divi's Lab.11,503
Hitachi Energy5,582
Bharti Airtel39,505
SRF21,715
Zensar Tech.81,902
M & M23,236
Info Edg.(India)8,574
Multi Comm. Exc.11,980
Torrent Pharma.20,187
Wipro2,14,213
Tech Mahindra39,805
Deepak Fertiliz.61,964
Triveni Turbine1,19,752
Va Tech Wabag44,264
Redington2,48,693
Bharti Hexacom41,869
Shree Cement1,762

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Zomato Ltd4,51,875
Coromandel Inter54,248
BLS Internat.2,18,500
Biocon2,56,943
Paradeep Phosph.8,06,484
Ipca Labs.62,964
K E C Intl.1,06,732
GE Vernova T&D48,651
C D S L66,150
Kaynes Tech17,923
Wockhardt60,387
Cams Services23,579
Aster DM Health.1,68,119
Ami Organics33,045
Ashoka Buildcon2,83,396
Apar Inds.9,287
Newgen Software57,000
Shakti Pumps60,771
Gillette India5,953
Websol Energy33,210
Doms Industries16,885

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services2.221299377.96
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services2.151076917.71
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.1354637.61
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets2.08855867.45
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)2.03496797.27
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables2.01904007.18
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables1.97125127.04
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.903583106.80
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.88389386.74
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.87140316.69
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.86148776.66
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.8590086.63
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.8577596.61
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing1.85310216.61
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.85346846.60
EquityTrentRetailing1.80132806.44
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.80281276.44
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.7815716.36
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.77119596.34
EquityGreaves CottonIndustrial Products1.772772386.33
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.77647676.33
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies1.771830546.33
EquityICICI BankBanks1.76524456.31
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.761197276.31
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.76295666.30
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.76115036.30
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.7655826.29
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.73395056.20
EquityZen TechnologiesAerospace & Defense1.72589886.16
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.70973386.09
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.70217156.07
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software1.69819026.04
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.68232366.00
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.6885745.99
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.67119805.98
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.66201875.95
EquityWiproIT - Software1.662142135.94
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.65398055.92
EquityDeepak Fertiliz.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.65619645.90
EquityBSECapital Markets1.64126515.86
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.64305505.85
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance1.6350565.85
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment1.631197525.81
EquityVa Tech WabagOther Utilities1.61442645.76
EquityRedingtonCommercial Services & Supplies1.562486935.57
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.53418695.46
EquityAnant RajRealty1.461127875.22
EquityLloyds MetalsFerrous Metals1.38485124.95
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.3417624.80
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.0830000000.29
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-7.28026.04
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-6.27022.35

Key information

Fund House:
Union Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
30-Dec-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
20,143.98
Trustee/s:
Mr. K. Madhavan Kumar, Mr.Durga Prasad Duvvuri, Union Trustee Company Pri
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. G. Pradeep Kumar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Prakash Karnik, Mr. S.C.Gupta, Anil Bafna, Animesh Chauhan, Mrs.Alice Vaidyan, Ms.A.Manimekhalai, Mr.Raghu Palat, Mr.Nidhu Saxena, Mr.Ken Obuchi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Padmaja Shirke
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Leena Johnson
Fund Manager/s:
Sanjay Bembalkar
Auditors:
M/s. Chaitanya C Dalal &

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 503, 5th Floor, Leeela Business Park, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059
Contact Nos:
022-67483300
Fax:
022-67483402
Email:
investorcare@unionmf.com
Website:
www.unionmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

