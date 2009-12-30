iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Union Largecap Fund Regular G

Union Largecap Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Union Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Union Largecap Fund Regular G

AMC

Union Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

20-Apr-2017

Fund Manager

Sanjay Bembalkar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

401.13

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Union Largecap Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  21.87

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed or switched out within 1 year from the date of allotments of units. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.

Union Largecap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Union Largecap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.57
5.24
-5.93
-8.98
-0.04
9.95
22.88
10.41
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Union Largecap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Union Largecap Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Eicher Motors8,700
UltraTech Cem.4,000
Hind. Unilever13,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Mankind Pharma27,192
Mphasis19,500
NTPC Green3,33,333
H P C L85,000
Persistent Sys4,400

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks10.1623518540.74
EquityICICI BankBanks8.0626860032.34
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.4918334022.00
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.2312435020.98
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.225355516.94
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.1110502016.49
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.9617217711.85
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.7027379810.81
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.614055010.48
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.531190010.15
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.51844310.08
EquityNTPCPower2.333000009.34
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.32583009.28
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.26202609.07
EquityShriram FinanceFinance2.131381008.52
EquityAxis BankBanks1.93761057.72
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.832980007.33
EquityTCSIT - Software1.82209587.30
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.80380007.23
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.52388006.11
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.43186005.72
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.39375005.57
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.17549004.70
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.1465404.57
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.13103004.52
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.10950004.40
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.09766004.38
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.09310004.36
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.08195504.35
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.07675004.28
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.06426004.25
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.0487004.15
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.0140004.05
EquityO N G COil1.001780004.00
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.981772973.93
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.97182003.88
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.95610003.81
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.88266003.51
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.85349003.41
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.85475003.40
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.80120003.18
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.72223672.87
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.71130002.84
EquityREC LtdFinance0.71790002.84
EquityTrentRetailing0.6049202.38
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.50456771.99
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.0730000000.29
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.74023.04
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.3501.49

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Union Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
30-Dec-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
20,143.98
Trustee/s:
Mr. K. Madhavan Kumar, Mr.Durga Prasad Duvvuri, Union Trustee Company Pri
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. G. Pradeep Kumar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Prakash Karnik, Mr. S.C.Gupta, Anil Bafna, Animesh Chauhan, Mrs.Alice Vaidyan, Ms.A.Manimekhalai, Mr.Raghu Palat, Mr.Nidhu Saxena, Mr.Ken Obuchi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Padmaja Shirke
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Leena Johnson
Fund Manager/s:
Sanjay Bembalkar
Auditors:
M/s. Chaitanya C Dalal &

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 503, 5th Floor, Leeela Business Park, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059
Contact Nos:
022-67483300
Fax:
022-67483402
Email:
investorcare@unionmf.com
Website:
www.unionmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.