Union Largecap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Largecap Fund Regular G
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 20-Apr-2017
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Bembalkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 401.13
Union Largecap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.87
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out within 1 year from the date of allotments of units. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units.
Union Largecap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Union Largecap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.57
5.24
-5.93
-8.98
-0.04
9.95
22.88
10.41
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Union Largecap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Largecap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.16
|235185
|40.74
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.06
|268600
|32.34
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.49
|183340
|22.00
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.23
|124350
|20.98
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.22
|53555
|16.94
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.11
|105020
|16.49
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.96
|172177
|11.85
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.70
|273798
|10.81
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.61
|40550
|10.48
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.53
|11900
|10.15
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.51
|8443
|10.08
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.33
|300000
|9.34
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.32
|58300
|9.28
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.26
|20260
|9.07
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.13
|138100
|8.52
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.93
|76105
|7.72
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.83
|298000
|7.33
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.82
|20958
|7.30
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.80
|38000
|7.23
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.52
|38800
|6.11
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.43
|18600
|5.72
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.39
|37500
|5.57
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.17
|54900
|4.70
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.14
|6540
|4.57
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.13
|10300
|4.52
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.10
|95000
|4.40
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.09
|76600
|4.38
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.09
|31000
|4.36
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.08
|19550
|4.35
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.07
|67500
|4.28
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.06
|42600
|4.25
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.04
|8700
|4.15
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.01
|4000
|4.05
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.00
|178000
|4.00
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.98
|177297
|3.93
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.97
|18200
|3.88
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.95
|61000
|3.81
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.88
|26600
|3.51
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.85
|34900
|3.41
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.85
|47500
|3.40
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.80
|12000
|3.18
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.72
|22367
|2.87
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.71
|13000
|2.84
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.71
|79000
|2.84
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.60
|4920
|2.38
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.50
|45677
|1.99
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.07
|3000000
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.74
|0
|23.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.35
|0
|1.49
