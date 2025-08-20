IndiGo and IDFC FIRST Bank Launch Co-Branded Credit Card

IndiGo and IDFC FIRST Bank have introduced a new co-branded credit card that operates on both Mastercard and RuPay networks, offering customers enhanced flexibility, wider acceptance, and a range of travel-related benefits.

The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card is available in two options with a joining fee of ₹4,999 or through a fixed deposit of ₹1 lakh, which guarantees approval without a joining fee. Applicants receive a dual-network pair, meaning both Mastercard and RuPay variants are issued under a single application.

Joining and Activation Benefits

5,000 IndiGo BluChips and a complimentary meal voucher for customers opting for the fee-based route.

3,000 additional BluChips on spends of ₹1 lakh within 90 days of card activation.

Rewards and Milestone Benefits

Up to 22 BluChips per ₹100 spent on IndiGo flight bookings made through the airline’s website or mobile app.

Annual milestone rewards of up to 25,000 BluChips.

Travel and Lifestyle Privileges

Competitive forex markup of 1.49% on international spends.

Complimentary travel insurance, including trip cancellation cover.

UPI-Linked Transactions

The RuPay variant can also be linked to UPI, enabling customers to use the card for everyday digital payments.

According to executives from IndiGo, IDFC FIRST Bank, Mastercard, and NPCI, the initiative is designed to expand IndiGo’s BluChip loyalty program, rewarding members not just for air travel but also for daily transactions. The FD-backed approval option also makes the product more accessible to a wider base of customers. The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card is now open for applications through the official product webpage.

