To the Members of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of IDFC FIRST Bank (the "Bank"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and Loss Account, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") from time to time, as applicable ( the "RBI Guidelines") and the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required for banking companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, and its cashflowsfor the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How the key audit matters were addressed in our audit Identification of non-performing advances (NPA) and provisions on advances Our audit procedures in respect of this area included, but not limited to: Total Advances (net of provisions) as at March 31, 2024: Rs. 1,94,592 Crores Process understanding and testing of controls Provision for NPA, Provision for specific assets and Restructuring provision: 2,866.93 crore as at March 31, 2024 Obtained an understanding of managements process, systems / applications and controls implemented in relation to advances, identification, classification and provisioning of NPA, restructured advances, identified standard advances (ISA) and provisions thereon. (Refer to Schedule 9 Advances, Accounting Policy 17.02 Advances, Note 18.05 Assets Quality. Tested system / application controls including automated process, controls and system-based reconciliations pertains to the advances, NPA identification, classification and provision on advances. The Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") guidelines on Prudential Norms on Income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to Advances ("IRAC") and other circulars and directives issued by the RBI from time to time pertaining to Advances, prescribes the norms for identification and classification of performing and non - performing advances ("NPA") and the minimum provisions required for such advances. Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls pertaining to the identification, classification and provisioning on NPA accounts, identified standard advances, computation of provisions on advances (including restructured and ISA) as per IRAC norms and Board approved policy. The Bank is required to have a Board approved policy in place for NPA identification and classification of advances and provisioning thereon. The Bank is also expected to apply its judgement to determine the identification and provisioning required against NPA by applying quantitative as well as qualitative factors. The risk of identification of NPAs is affected by factors like stress and liquidity concerns in certain sectors. Verified the governance process to the Audit Committee and Board of Directors pertaining to the reporting of NPA and provisioning thereon. The provision on NPA is estimated based on its ageing and classification of NPAs, recovery estimates, nature of loan product, value of security and other qualitative factors and is subject to the minimum provisioning as per IRAC and Board approved policy in this regard. Verified controls over the adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements. Additionally, the Bank also makes provisions on standard accounts where it estimates a possibility of eventual economic loss or prolonged delay in recovery which may lead to eventual economic loss i.e. Identified Standard Advances (ISA). Such advances are stated net of such provisions. Performed other substantive procedures including the following, but not limited to: Provisions in respect of restructured advances are made based on managements assessment of the degree of impairment of the advances subject to the minimum provisioning levels as per IRAC and other relevant RBI Guidelines. Selected samples for testing, based on quantitative and qualitative risk factors. For the selected samples, tested accuracy of days past due computation, assets classification at borrower level and provisioning as per IRAC norms and Board approved policy. Since the identification of NPAs and provisioning for advances require a significant level of estimation and given its significance to the overall audit including possible observation by RBI which could result into disclosure in the financial statements, we have ascertained identification and provisioning for NPAs as a key audit matter. Verified selected samples based on quantitative and qualitative factors pertaining to the large sized corporate borrowers to test their conduct, security evaluation and its value, impairment indicators basis their financial strength or external factors if any. Obtained and verified the accounts identifiedby management i.e. accounts forming a part of credit watchlist, by obtaining managements assessment on recoverability of these exposures and evaluating the appropriateness of provisions. Considered the accounts reported by the Bank and other Banks as Special Mention Accounts ("SMA") in RBIs Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) to identify stressed accounts. Inquired with the credit and risk departments to ascertain if there were indicators of stress or an occurrence of an event of default in a particular loan account or any product category which needs to be factored in classification of account as NPA. Discussed with the management of the Bank on sectors where there is perceived credit risk and the steps taken by management to mitigate the risks pertaining to identified stress sectors. Selected and tested samples for accounts which are restructured as per RBI Master Circular - Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances; and Assessed the appropriateness, accuracy and adequacy of related presentation and disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, IRAC and other requirements of RBI. Information Technology Information Technology (IT) systems and controls Key IT audit procedures performed included the following, but not limited to: The Banks key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on information systems including automated controls in systems, such that there exists a risk that gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being misstated. For testing the IT general controls, application controls and IT dependent manual controls, we involved IT specialists as part of our audit. The team also assisted in testing the completeness and accuracy of the information produced by the Banks IT systems where applicable. Amongst its multiple IT systems, we scoped in systems that are key for the overall financial reporting. Obtained an understanding of IT applications implemented in the Bank and verified design and operating effectiveness of controls over user access management, change management, segregation of duties, system interface controls, system application controls and Information Produced by entity (IPE) controls over key financial accounting and reporting systems. The Bank has also undertaken few data migration projects in the current financial year. Verified key controls, on a sample basis, for data migration operating over the information technology in relation to financial accounting and reporting systems, user acceptance test (UAT) sign offs, incidents monitoring. Appropriate IT general controls and application controls are required to ensure that such IT systems are able to process the data, as required, completely, accurately and consistently for reliable financial reporting. For a selected group of key controls over financial reporting systems, performed procedures to independently determine that these controls remained unchanged during the year or were changed by following the change management process. Further, IT applications have been made accessible on a remote basis. Evaluated other areas including password policies, security configurations, controls over changes to applications and databases and controls to ensure that developers and production support did not have access to change applications, the operating system or databases in the production environment. We have identified ‘IT systems and controls as a key audit matter considering high level of automation, significant number of systems being used by management and the complexity of the IT architecture and its impact on overall financial reporting process and regulatory expectation on automation. Inquired for data security controls in the context of staff working from remote locations during the year. Verified compensating controls and performed alternate procedures, where necessary.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Banks

Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section

133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards)

Rules, 2021 and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the circulars and guidelines issued by the RBI from time to time ("RBI Guidelines"). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the

Act, Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and RBI Guidelines for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Bank is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant any significant deficiencies in during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and Section 133 of the Act and relevant rules issued thereunder.

2. As required by sub-section (3) of section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b. the transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank; and

c. since the key operations of the Bank are automated with the key applications integrated to the core banking systems, the audit is carried out centrally as all the necessary records and data required for the purposes of our audit are available therein. During the course of our audit, we have visited 25 branches / asset centres.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Profit the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report audit findings, are in agreement with the books of account. including control that we identify

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the guidelines prescribed by the RBI.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Bank and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, the Bank is a banking Company as defined under Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Accordingly, the requirements prescribed under Section 197 of the Act do not apply. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Bank has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Schedule 12 and Note 18.29 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Bank has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts Refer Schedule 12 and Note 18.29 to the standalone financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Bank. Refer Note 18.28 to the standalone financial statements.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 18.30 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Bank to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 18.30 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Bank from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Bank shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Bank has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year ended March 31, 2024.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Bank has used the accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting softwares. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

ForM S K A & Associates For Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: ICAI Firm Registration Number: 105047W 104607W/W100166 Swapnil Kale Roshni Marfatia Partner Partner Membership Number: 117812 Membership Number: 106548 UDIN: 24117812BKFIEC7068 UDIN: 24106548BKCSTC1279 Mumbai Mumbai April 27, 2024 April 27, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report] Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited (the "Bank") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Bank has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") (the "Guidance Note").

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Banks management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Banks internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the bank are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the banks assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.