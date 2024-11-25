iifl-logo-icon 1
CESC Ltd Key Ratios

152.65
(1.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR CESC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.84

5.6

7.19

22.85

Op profit growth

-7.86

10.19

-2

7.03

EBIT growth

-9.17

10.76

-5.68

7.9

Net profit growth

2.03

2.21

42.67

32.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.25

27.21

26.08

28.53

EBIT margin

18.39

21.84

20.82

23.67

Net profit margin

10.82

11.44

11.82

8.88

RoCE

7.85

8.99

8.3

8.26

RoNW

3.35

3.45

3.65

2.39

RoA

1.15

1.17

1.17

0.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.54

102.3

98.26

73.21

Dividend per share

4.5

45

20

12

Cash EPS

3.55

34.85

39.08

12.09

Book value per share

78.04

741.1

706.48

632.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.2

0.57

0.41

1.02

P/CEPS

21.35

1.7

1.04

6.23

P/B

0.97

0.08

0.05

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

6.81

5.95

5.66

8.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

43.92

44.81

24.54

17.43

Tax payout

-43.39

-29.27

-38.72

-31.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

64.16

65.17

55.94

55

Inventory days

18.28

20.67

21.58

25.45

Creditor days

-37.41

-37.68

-36.55

-42.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.04

-2.09

-1.69

-1.86

Net debt / equity

1.12

1.25

1.27

1.58

Net debt / op. profit

4.01

3.92

4.18

4.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.12

-0.14

-0.15

-0.11

Employee costs

-8.61

-9.23

-9.83

-9.44

Other costs

-68

-63.39

-63.93

-61.91

