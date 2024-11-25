Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.84
5.6
7.19
22.85
Op profit growth
-7.86
10.19
-2
7.03
EBIT growth
-9.17
10.76
-5.68
7.9
Net profit growth
2.03
2.21
42.67
32.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.25
27.21
26.08
28.53
EBIT margin
18.39
21.84
20.82
23.67
Net profit margin
10.82
11.44
11.82
8.88
RoCE
7.85
8.99
8.3
8.26
RoNW
3.35
3.45
3.65
2.39
RoA
1.15
1.17
1.17
0.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.54
102.3
98.26
73.21
Dividend per share
4.5
45
20
12
Cash EPS
3.55
34.85
39.08
12.09
Book value per share
78.04
741.1
706.48
632.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.2
0.57
0.41
1.02
P/CEPS
21.35
1.7
1.04
6.23
P/B
0.97
0.08
0.05
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
6.81
5.95
5.66
8.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
43.92
44.81
24.54
17.43
Tax payout
-43.39
-29.27
-38.72
-31.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
64.16
65.17
55.94
55
Inventory days
18.28
20.67
21.58
25.45
Creditor days
-37.41
-37.68
-36.55
-42.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.04
-2.09
-1.69
-1.86
Net debt / equity
1.12
1.25
1.27
1.58
Net debt / op. profit
4.01
3.92
4.18
4.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.12
-0.14
-0.15
-0.11
Employee costs
-8.61
-9.23
-9.83
-9.44
Other costs
-68
-63.39
-63.93
-61.91
