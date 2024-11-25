Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
52.11%
52.11%
52.11%
52.11%
52.11%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
35.93%
36.19%
34.04%
33.39%
33.2%
Non-Institutions
11.95%
11.69%
13.84%
14.49%
14.68%
Total Non-Promoter
47.88%
47.88%
47.88%
47.88%
47.88%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
