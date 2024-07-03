CESC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
11,906
11,144
9,533
8,749
8,581
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,906
11,144
9,533
8,749
8,581
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,363
1,038
604
446
513
Total Income
13,269
12,182
10,137
9,195
9,094
Total Expenditure
10,190
9,508
7,312
6,412
6,334
PBIDT
3,079
2,674
2,825
2,783
2,760
Interest
909
828
831
927
997
PBDT
2,170
1,846
1,994
1,856
1,763
Depreciation
906
657
662
649
576
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
324
250
285
236
197
Deferred Tax
-92
-13
87
37
130
Reported Profit After Tax
1,032
952
960
934
860
Minority Interest After NP
56
42
25
26
-3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
976
910
935
908
863
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
976
910
935
908
863
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.36
6.86
7.06
68.5
65.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
450
450
200
Equity
133
133
133
133
133
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.86
23.99
29.63
31.8
32.16
PBDTM(%)
18.22
16.56
20.91
21.21
20.54
PATM(%)
8.66
8.54
10.07
10.67
10.02
