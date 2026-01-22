iifl-logo

CESC Green Power Signs MoU With Uttar Pradesh for ₹3,800 Crore Solar Project

22 Jan 2026 , 11:51 AM

Power utility CESC Ltd said on Wednesday, January 21, that its subsidiary, CESC Green Power Ltd, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Governor of Uttar Pradesh on January 20, 2026. According to a stock exchange filing, the proposed project is expected to involve an investment of around ₹3,800 crore.

Under the MoU, CESC Green Power plans to establish a 3 gigawatt solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh. The agreement also includes setting up a 60 megawatt solar power plant, along with ancillary units, a research and development laboratory, and other supporting infrastructure facilities in the state.

Separately, the company said that last year its subsidiary, CESC Green Power Ltd, had received in-principle approval from the High Level Clearance Authority of the Odisha government to establish a large-scale renewable manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal district.

That proposed Odisha project is estimated to involve an investment of about ₹4,500 crore and will be developed in three phases. The project includes a 3 gigawatt solar cell unit, a 3 gigawatt solar module unit, a 5 gigawatt-hour battery cell and battery pack manufacturing facility, and a 60 megawatt captive power plant.

