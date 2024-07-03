CESC Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
9,563
6,631
8,662
6,231
8,015
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,563
6,631
8,662
6,231
8,015
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
933
1,262
746
973
612
Total Income
10,496
7,893
9,408
7,204
8,627
Total Expenditure
8,296
5,875
7,292
5,222
6,875
PBIDT
2,200
2,018
2,116
1,982
1,752
Interest
650
621
613
578
539
PBDT
1,550
1,397
1,503
1,404
1,213
Depreciation
596
614
603
440
438
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
228
135
230
187
163
Deferred Tax
-35
-68
-61
-4
-4
Reported Profit After Tax
761
716
731
781
616
Minority Interest After NP
30
35
36
29
25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
731
681
695
752
591
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
731
681
695
752
591
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.52
5.12
5.24
5.65
4.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
133
133
133
133
133
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23
30.43
24.42
31.8
21.85
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.95
10.79
8.43
12.53
7.68
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
Revenue from operations grew 8% YoY to ₹4,700 crore from ₹4,352 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.