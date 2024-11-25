CESC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
328.11
390.47
586.75
893.14
Depreciation
-470.51
-462.74
-447.65
-425.64
Tax paid
-228.47
-32.93
-200.86
-237.72
Working capital
670.51
35.69
878.06
-1,822.14
Other operating items
Operating
299.64
-69.5
816.31
-1,592.36
Capital expenditure
474.36
315.95
1,430.05
591.99
Free cash flow
774.01
246.45
2,246.36
-1,000.37
Equity raised
19,446.68
19,531.21
18,566.64
21,802.36
Investing
-58.02
628.36
-254.08
107.19
Financing
-282.65
2,348.45
2,501.01
2,145.58
Dividends paid
596.51
596.51
265.11
159.07
Net in cash
20,476.53
23,350.98
23,325.04
23,213.83
