iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CESC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

176.08
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CESC Ltd

CESC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

328.11

390.47

586.75

893.14

Depreciation

-470.51

-462.74

-447.65

-425.64

Tax paid

-228.47

-32.93

-200.86

-237.72

Working capital

670.51

35.69

878.06

-1,822.14

Other operating items

Operating

299.64

-69.5

816.31

-1,592.36

Capital expenditure

474.36

315.95

1,430.05

591.99

Free cash flow

774.01

246.45

2,246.36

-1,000.37

Equity raised

19,446.68

19,531.21

18,566.64

21,802.36

Investing

-58.02

628.36

-254.08

107.19

Financing

-282.65

2,348.45

2,501.01

2,145.58

Dividends paid

596.51

596.51

265.11

159.07

Net in cash

20,476.53

23,350.98

23,325.04

23,213.83

CESC : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Read More
CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Nov 2024|02:15 PM

Revenue from operations grew 8% YoY to ₹4,700 crore from ₹4,352 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY2023.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR CESC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.