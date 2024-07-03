CESC Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,293
14,246
12,544
11,632
12,159
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,293
14,246
12,544
11,632
12,159
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,008
1,585
1,013
666
849
Total Income
17,301
15,831
13,557
12,298
13,008
Total Expenditure
13,167
12,097
9,627
8,465
9,015
PBIDT
4,134
3,734
3,930
3,833
3,993
Interest
1,234
1,117
1,129
1,214
1,378
PBDT
2,900
2,617
2,801
2,619
2,615
Depreciation
1,217
878
885
867
848
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
365
350
382
272
328
Deferred Tax
-129
-8
129
117
130
Reported Profit After Tax
1,447
1,397
1,405
1,363
1,309
Minority Interest After NP
71
54
46
32
42
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,376
1,343
1,359
1,331
1,267
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,376
1,343
1,359
1,331
1,267
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.38
10.13
10.25
100.4
95.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
450
450
450
450
200
Equity
133
133
133
133
133
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.03
26.21
31.32
32.95
32.83
PBDTM(%)
18.96
18.37
22.32
22.51
21.5
PATM(%)
9.46
9.8
11.2
11.71
10.76
