CESC Ltd Annually Results

170.72
(-2.12%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:54:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,293

14,246

12,544

11,632

12,159

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15,293

14,246

12,544

11,632

12,159

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,008

1,585

1,013

666

849

Total Income

17,301

15,831

13,557

12,298

13,008

Total Expenditure

13,167

12,097

9,627

8,465

9,015

PBIDT

4,134

3,734

3,930

3,833

3,993

Interest

1,234

1,117

1,129

1,214

1,378

PBDT

2,900

2,617

2,801

2,619

2,615

Depreciation

1,217

878

885

867

848

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

365

350

382

272

328

Deferred Tax

-129

-8

129

117

130

Reported Profit After Tax

1,447

1,397

1,405

1,363

1,309

Minority Interest After NP

71

54

46

32

42

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,376

1,343

1,359

1,331

1,267

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,376

1,343

1,359

1,331

1,267

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.38

10.13

10.25

100.4

95.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

450

450

450

450

200

Equity

133

133

133

133

133

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.03

26.21

31.32

32.95

32.83

PBDTM(%)

18.96

18.37

22.32

22.51

21.5

PATM(%)

9.46

9.8

11.2

11.71

10.76

QUICKLINKS FOR CESC Ltd

