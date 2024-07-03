iifl-logo-icon 1
CESC Ltd Quarterly Results

179.23
(1.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4,700

4,863

3,387

3,244

4,352

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,700

4,863

3,387

3,244

4,352

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

189

744

645

617

423

Total Income

4,889

5,607

4,032

3,861

4,775

Total Expenditure

3,804

4,492

2,977

2,898

3,706

PBIDT

1,085

1,115

1,055

963

1,069

Interest

328

322

325

296

305

PBDT

757

793

730

667

764

Depreciation

295

301

311

303

303

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

94

134

41

94

130

Deferred Tax

-5

-30

-37

-31

-32

Reported Profit After Tax

373

388

415

301

363

Minority Interest After NP

20

10

15

20

15

Net Profit after Minority Interest

353

378

400

281

348

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

353

378

400

281

348

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.67

2.85

3.02

2.12

2.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

133

133

133

133

133

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.08

22.92

31.14

29.68

24.56

PBDTM(%)

16.1

16.3

21.55

20.56

17.55

PATM(%)

7.93

7.97

12.25

9.27

8.34

