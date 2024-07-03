CESC Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,700
4,863
3,387
3,244
4,352
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,700
4,863
3,387
3,244
4,352
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
189
744
645
617
423
Total Income
4,889
5,607
4,032
3,861
4,775
Total Expenditure
3,804
4,492
2,977
2,898
3,706
PBIDT
1,085
1,115
1,055
963
1,069
Interest
328
322
325
296
305
PBDT
757
793
730
667
764
Depreciation
295
301
311
303
303
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
94
134
41
94
130
Deferred Tax
-5
-30
-37
-31
-32
Reported Profit After Tax
373
388
415
301
363
Minority Interest After NP
20
10
15
20
15
Net Profit after Minority Interest
353
378
400
281
348
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
353
378
400
281
348
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.67
2.85
3.02
2.12
2.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
133
133
133
133
133
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.08
22.92
31.14
29.68
24.56
PBDTM(%)
16.1
16.3
21.55
20.56
17.55
PATM(%)
7.93
7.97
12.25
9.27
8.34
