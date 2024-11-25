|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
Board Meeting
10 Jan 2025
30 Dec 2024
|CESC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter /nine months ended on December 31 2024 and interim dividend for the Fy 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)
Board Meeting
12 Nov 2024
28 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results
Board Meeting
9 Aug 2024
1 Aug 2024
|CESC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 is attached herewith. Appointment / Re-appointment of Independent Director as per details mentioned in the letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting
23 May 2024
15 May 2024
|CESC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting
19 Jan 2024
10 Jan 2024
|CESC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results and may approve a proposal for declaration of Interim dividend. Outcome of BM- Interim dividend Financial Results 31 December, 2023 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2024) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024)
