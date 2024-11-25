iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CESC Ltd Board Meeting

151.56
(-1.64%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:04:56 AM

CESC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 202530 Dec 2024
CESC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter /nine months ended on December 31 2024 and interim dividend for the Fy 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
CESC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 is attached herewith. Appointment / Re-appointment of Independent Director as per details mentioned in the letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
CESC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
CESC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results and may approve a proposal for declaration of Interim dividend. Outcome of BM- Interim dividend Financial Results 31 December, 2023 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2024) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024)

CESC: Related News

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Read More
CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

CESC's Subsidiary Secures ₹871 Crore Deal for Chandigarh Power Distribution

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Nov 2024|02:15 PM

Revenue from operations grew 8% YoY to ₹4,700 crore from ₹4,352 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY2023.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CESC Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.