Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,480
|₹1.50%
|00%
|-
|-
|1,500
|₹0.50%
|4,0000%
|-
|-
|1,520
|₹1.850%
|5000%
|-
|-
|1,540
|₹3.70%
|00%
|-
|-
|1,600
|₹0.05-83.33%
|28,500-5%
|-
|-
|1,620
|₹0.05-80%
|3,5000%
|-
|-
|1,640
|₹0.05-90%
|3,000-25%
|1,5000%
|₹31095.39%
|1,660
|₹0.4-20%
|17,000-2.85%
|-
|-
|1,680
|₹0.50%
|4,0000%
|2,500-16.66%
|₹259.726.68%
|1,700
|₹0.05-66.66%
|47,000-6%
|1,0000%
|₹119.350%
|1,720
|₹0.050%
|27,5000%
|5000%
|₹122.10%
|1,740
|₹0.550%
|14,0000%
|3,0000%
|₹203.7539.55%
|1,760
|₹0.25-54.54%
|24,000-25%
|22,500-63.41%
|₹17868.32%
|1,780
|₹1.0550%
|36,50046%
|35,500-18.39%
|₹16757.02%
|1,800
|₹0.45-70%
|60,000-64.60%
|18,0000%
|₹83-0.12%
|1,820
|₹0.85-37.03%
|40,500-24.29%
|25,500-3.77%
|₹12982.97%
|1,840
|₹0.05-97.87%
|57,500-54.18%
|42,500-8.60%
|₹107113.57%
|1,860
|₹0.2-96.33%
|41,000-73.63%
|22,5009.75%
|₹76135.65%
|1,880
|₹0.05-99.26%
|38,500-23%
|43,500-49.12%
|₹66325.8%
|1,900
|₹0.05-99.52%
|33,000-45%
|18,000-61.70%
|₹39.55430.87%
|1,920
|₹0.05-99.77%
|9,500-29.62%
|17,000-66%
|₹24.05422.82%
|1,940
|₹0.05-99.87%
|5,0000%
|13,500-51.78%
|₹4.5143.24%
|1,960
|₹16.15-71.81%
|3,000-14.28%
|22,500-13.46%
|₹1-16.66%
|1,980
|₹1030%
|1,0000%
|53,500-33.54%
|₹0.05-95.83%
|2,000
|₹72.25-33.86%
|4,0000%
|11,500-32.35%
|₹0.1-88.23%
|2,020
|₹139.10%
|5000%
|23,500-24.19%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|2,040
|₹156.250%
|5000%
|6,0000%
|₹0.10%
|2,060
|₹167.80%
|1,0000%
|38,500-20.61%
|₹0.1-80%
|2,080
|-
|-
|7,0000%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,120
|₹253.60%
|00%
|00%
|₹1.50%
|2,200
|-
|-
The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.