iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

ICICI Lombard Q3 net profit slips ~9%; stock under pressure

14 Jan 2026 , 01:27 PM

ICICI Lombard General Insurance announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025. The business said that its net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 9% on a year-on-year basis to ₹659 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business reported net profit of ₹724 Crore.

Following this development, the company’s counter slipped as much as 3%.

At around 1.10 PM, ICICI Lombard was trading 1.85% lower at ₹1,850.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,885.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,905, and ₹1,830.10, respectively.

The business said that its total income for the quarter jumped as much as 12.40% on a y-o-y basis. Total income for the quarter came in at ₹6,610 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted total income of ₹5,882 Crore.

The company’s net premium earned during the quarter registered growth of 12.70% to ₹5,685 Crore versus ₹5,045 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) for YTD witnessed 10.80% y-o-y growth to ₹2,941 Crore as compared to ₹2,653 Crore in the previous comparable period.

For the YTD period, gross direct premium income on a 1/n basis came in higher by 3.60% on a year-on-year basis to ₹21,372 Crore compared to ₹20,623 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • ICICI Lombard
  • ICICI Lombard news
  • ICICI Lombard Q3 Results
  • ICICI Lombard Results Today
  • ICICI Lombard share price
  • ICICI Lombard Stock
  • ICICI Lombard Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

NLC India zooms ~3% on new renewable energy order win

NLC India zooms ~3% on new renewable energy order win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|02:01 PM
Tata Elxsi Q3 net profit slumps ~45%; stock tumbles ~5%

Tata Elxsi Q3 net profit slumps ~45%; stock tumbles ~5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|01:41 PM
ICICI Lombard Q3 net profit slips ~9%; stock under pressure

ICICI Lombard Q3 net profit slips ~9%; stock under pressure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|01:27 PM
Interarch Building Solutions Wins ₹130 Crore Domestic Order for Steel Building Project

Interarch Building Solutions Wins ₹130 Crore Domestic Order for Steel Building Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|12:29 PM
Firstsource Solutions Acquires US Telehealth Firm TeleMedik for Up to $3 Million

Firstsource Solutions Acquires US Telehealth Firm TeleMedik for Up to $3 Million

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|10:47 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.