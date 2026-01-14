ICICI Lombard Q3 net profit slips ~9%; stock under pressure

ICICI Lombard General Insurance announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025. The business said that its net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 9% on a year-on-year basis to ₹659 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business reported net profit of ₹724 Crore.

Following this development, the company’s counter slipped as much as 3%.

At around 1.10 PM, ICICI Lombard was trading 1.85% lower at ₹1,850.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,885.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,905, and ₹1,830.10, respectively.

The business said that its total income for the quarter jumped as much as 12.40% on a y-o-y basis. Total income for the quarter came in at ₹6,610 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted total income of ₹5,882 Crore.

The company’s net premium earned during the quarter registered growth of 12.70% to ₹5,685 Crore versus ₹5,045 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) for YTD witnessed 10.80% y-o-y growth to ₹2,941 Crore as compared to ₹2,653 Crore in the previous comparable period.

For the YTD period, gross direct premium income on a 1/n basis came in higher by 3.60% on a year-on-year basis to ₹21,372 Crore compared to ₹20,623 Crore.

