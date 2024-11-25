Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
51.65%
51.81%
51.26%
47.9%
47.99%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
41.48%
41.22%
39.16%
41.05%
40.93%
Non-Institutions
6.86%
6.96%
9.56%
11.03%
11.06%
Total Non-Promoter
48.34%
48.18%
48.73%
52.09%
52%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.Read More
