ICICI Lombard's Q4 net profit slips; declares ₹7 final dividend

16 Apr 2025 , 09:04 AM

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a 1.9% decline in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025. The company reported a net profit of ₹509.60 Crore, as against ₹520 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

For the financial year ended March 2025, the company reported a net profit of ₹2,508 Crore, registering a growth of 30.70% on a year-on-year basis against ₹1,919 Crore in the same period of previou.

s year.

The business reported a gross premium income for the quarter ended March at ₹6,930.90 Crore, up 10.20% year-on-year. The company’s operating income slipped 25.90% to ₹415.90 Crore.

The insurance business’ underwriting loss reduced marginally to ₹209.70 Crore against ₹235.60 Crore in the quarter ended March 2024. The combined ratio came in at 102.50%, slightly higher than 102.30% in the previous period.

For FY25, ICICI Lombard reported a Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of ₹26,833 Crore, a growth of 8.3%. This outpaced the industry growth of 6.2%. After adjusting for new IRDAI accounting norms, GDPI was up by 11%.

As of March 31, 2025, the insurer’s solvency ratio was reported robust at 2.69x, higher than the regulatory requirement of 1.5x.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of ₹7 per share, aggregating to ₹12.5 per share for the whole year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

