|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8,850.57
7,515.86
6,294.45
5,467.62
yoy growth (%)
17.75
19.4
15.12
3.73
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-497.77
-449.11
-361.48
-323.02
As % of sales
5.62
5.97
5.74
5.9
Other costs
-7,183.73
-6,452.22
-5,396.12
-4,567.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.16
85.84
85.72
83.54
Operating profit
1,169.06
614.52
536.84
576.76
OPM
13.2
8.17
8.52
10.54
Depreciation
0
0
-56.52
-53.66
Interest expense
-386.87
-15.65
-14.49
-12.48
Other income
414.04
311.23
241.87
180.11
Profit before tax
1,196.23
910.1
707.69
690.72
Taxes
-334.45
-208.21
-200.24
-155.1
Tax rate
-27.95
-22.87
-28.29
-22.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
861.77
701.88
507.44
535.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
861.77
701.88
507.44
535.61
yoy growth (%)
22.78
38.31
-5.25
4.74
NPM
9.73
9.33
8.06
9.79
