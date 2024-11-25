ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
493.39
491.63
490.89
454.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,711.62
9,952.32
8,701.82
7,143.6
Net Worth
12,205.01
10,443.95
9,192.71
7,598.52
Minority Interest
Debt
35
35
255
485
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12,240.01
10,478.95
9,447.71
8,083.52
Fixed Assets
1,023.72
908.15
951.63
730.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
48,584.37
42,836.25
38,412.1
30,788.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
292.62
265.32
345.61
349.86
Networking Capital
-37,995.28
-33,733.9
-30,554.26
-24,013.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13,073.01
10,873.36
10,846.33
7,201.3
Sundry Creditors
-1,514.07
-1,407.62
-1,124.36
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-49,554.22
-43,199.64
-40,276.23
-31,214.31
Cash
334.58
203.13
292.64
227.65
Total Assets
12,240.01
10,478.95
9,447.72
8,083.52
