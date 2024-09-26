iifl-logo-icon 1
9,404.15
(1.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹2,0140%5,000₹0.60%2,8500%
--5,400₹0.05-83.33%4,650-3.12%
1500%₹1,4600%5,500₹0.05-50%11,100-22.10%
1500%₹1,290.650%5,600₹0.05-50%7,200-11.11%
--5,700₹0.2-42.85%7,950-10.16%
3000%₹1,046-13.96%5,800₹0.050%20,850-1.41%
--5,900₹0.05-50%6,3000%
10,350-13.75%₹864.7-2.17%6,000₹0.15-62.5%39,300-5.07%
10,650-4.05%₹750-10.18%6,100₹0.05-87.5%32,250-6.52%
11,8500%₹718.751.89%6,200₹0.05-92.3%27,000-19.64%
25,050-5.11%₹592.2-2.34%6,300₹0.3-66.66%58,950-17.08%
27,150-3.72%₹485-2.89%6,400₹0.05-95.65%90,750-34.80%
91,200-3.64%₹360-9.27%6,500₹0.05-95.23%48,450-5%
15,750-7.07%₹263.05-13.41%6,600₹0.05-97.43%58,950-27.88%
44,400-12.94%₹185-5.94%6,700₹0.05-99%46,650-27.67%
24,750-42.70%₹73.15-38.29%6,800₹0.05-99.73%32,250-68.65%
23,100-44%₹0.05-99.9%6,900₹11.35-77.7%18,750-39.32%
57,600-60.16%₹0.05-99.73%7,000₹110-8.86%28,500-25.78%
1,05,900-35.64%₹0.05-99.45%7,100₹220-0.36%13,350-12.74%
73,350-44.55%₹0.05-98.9%7,200₹340.112.41%7,800-5.45%
24,750-58.43%₹0.05-97.82%7,300₹448.7510.16%2,700-5.26%
59,400-15.38%₹0.05-97.05%7,400₹473.90%1,0500%
17,550-50.42%₹0.05-95.65%7,500--
14,100-23.57%₹0.05-90%7,600₹662.550%1500%
15,300-17.74%₹0.05-90%7,700--
1500%₹0.05-87.5%7,800--

Coforge: Related NEWS

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.