Coforge Ltd Quarterly Results

9,620.2
(-0.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3,062.3

2,400.8

2,358.5

2,323.3

2,276.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,062.3

2,400.8

2,358.5

2,323.3

2,276.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.3

25.4

21.5

15

8.9

Total Income

3,118.6

2,426.2

2,380

2,338.3

2,285.1

Total Expenditure

2,650.4

2,107.5

1,972.8

1,928.2

1,935.3

PBIDT

468.2

318.7

407.2

410.1

349.8

Interest

30.4

32.5

37

34.6

31.9

PBDT

437.8

286.2

370.2

375.5

317.9

Depreciation

124.3

81.5

84.6

81.1

77.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

101.2

81.3

63.4

42.9

75.1

Deferred Tax

-21.3

-15.9

-7

8.7

-22.3

Reported Profit After Tax

233.6

139.3

229.2

242.8

187.9

Minority Interest After NP

31.4

6.1

5.5

4.8

6.9

Net Profit after Minority Interest

202.2

133.2

223.7

238

181

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

9.02

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

202.2

133.2

214.68

238

181

EPS (Unit Curr.)

30.32

20.93

36.21

38.63

29.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

190

190

0

190

190

Equity

66.7

66.7

61.8

61.8

61.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.28

13.27

17.26

17.65

15.36

PBDTM(%)

14.29

11.92

15.69

16.16

13.96

PATM(%)

7.62

5.8

9.71

10.45

8.25

Coforge: Related NEWS

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Read More
Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Read More
Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Coforge Ltd

