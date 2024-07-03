Coforge Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,062.3
2,400.8
2,358.5
2,323.3
2,276.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,062.3
2,400.8
2,358.5
2,323.3
2,276.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.3
25.4
21.5
15
8.9
Total Income
3,118.6
2,426.2
2,380
2,338.3
2,285.1
Total Expenditure
2,650.4
2,107.5
1,972.8
1,928.2
1,935.3
PBIDT
468.2
318.7
407.2
410.1
349.8
Interest
30.4
32.5
37
34.6
31.9
PBDT
437.8
286.2
370.2
375.5
317.9
Depreciation
124.3
81.5
84.6
81.1
77.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
101.2
81.3
63.4
42.9
75.1
Deferred Tax
-21.3
-15.9
-7
8.7
-22.3
Reported Profit After Tax
233.6
139.3
229.2
242.8
187.9
Minority Interest After NP
31.4
6.1
5.5
4.8
6.9
Net Profit after Minority Interest
202.2
133.2
223.7
238
181
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
9.02
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
202.2
133.2
214.68
238
181
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.32
20.93
36.21
38.63
29.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
190
190
0
190
190
Equity
66.7
66.7
61.8
61.8
61.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.28
13.27
17.26
17.65
15.36
PBDTM(%)
14.29
11.92
15.69
16.16
13.96
PATM(%)
7.62
5.8
9.71
10.45
8.25
