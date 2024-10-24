iifl-logo-icon 1
Coforge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9,631.75
(-0.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Coforge FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

691.5

283.4

487.3

370.4

Depreciation

-83.8

-96.2

-90.2

-78.1

Tax paid

-47

-43.5

-64.8

-71.4

Working capital

-419.1

-206.3

293.1

128.7

Other operating items

Operating

141.6

-62.59

625.4

349.6

Capital expenditure

-0.79

-55.8

67.09

29

Free cash flow

140.8

-118.4

692.5

378.6

Equity raised

3,245.5

3,415.3

3,132.9

2,755.8

Investing

978.8

17.59

-28.3

121.8

Financing

367.1

6

-12.9

-17.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4,732.2

3,320.5

3,784.2

3,238.8

Coforge : related Articles

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

