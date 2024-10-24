iifl-logo-icon 1
Coforge Ltd Key Ratios

8,641.55
(-1.03%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.94

11.44

39.86

6.75

Op profit growth

41.35

7.76

44.28

4.54

EBIT growth

47.41

1.69

49.63

9.05

Net profit growth

45.23

2.61

58.45

12.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.13

16.71

17.28

16.75

EBIT margin

14.4

13.47

14.77

13.8

Net profit margin

10.28

9.77

10.61

9.36

RoCE

30.22

24.15

28.26

22.28

RoNW

6.36

4.68

5.32

4.04

RoA

5.39

4.37

5.07

3.78

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

117.36

76.9

74.82

50.2

Dividend per share

52

13

31

15

Cash EPS

71.33

44.89

43.36

24.86

Book value per share

448.68

406.99

383.47

288.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

37.94

38.09

15.34

17.21

P/CEPS

62.43

65.25

26.47

34.76

P/B

9.92

7.19

2.99

2.99

EV/EBIDTA

23.54

20.95

7.97

9.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

32.89

Tax payout

-17.04

-21.19

-21.21

-23.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.73

75.33

62.91

64.29

Inventory days

0

0

0.01

0.03

Creditor days

-33.52

-29.4

-22.71

-21.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.25

-43.95

-39.87

-43.93

Net debt / equity

0.01

-0.29

-0.36

-0.22

Net debt / op. profit

0.03

-0.93

-1.2

-0.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-2.68

-4.14

-2.01

-1.05

Employee costs

-59.61

-60.38

-60.46

-58.83

Other costs

-20.57

-18.74

-20.22

-23.34

Coforge : related Articles

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

