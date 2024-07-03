iifl-logo-icon 1
Coforge Ltd Half Yearly Results

9,424
(-2.04%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:09:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

5,463.1

4,681.8

4,497.2

4,225.8

3,788.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,463.1

4,681.8

4,497.2

4,225.8

3,788.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

81.7

36.5

24.9

34.4

27.5

Total Income

5,544.8

4,718.3

4,522.1

4,260.2

3,816.3

Total Expenditure

4,757.9

3,901

3,850.3

3,623.1

3,163.1

PBIDT

786.9

817.3

671.8

637.1

653.2

Interest

62.9

71.6

54

41

39.6

PBDT

724

745.7

617.8

596.1

613.6

Depreciation

205.8

165.7

152.9

134.1

124.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

182.5

106.3

143

123.6

125.6

Deferred Tax

-37.2

1.7

-41.7

-14.2

-28.9

Reported Profit After Tax

372.9

472

363.6

352.6

392.5

Minority Interest After NP

37.5

10.3

17.3

9.6

41.7

Net Profit after Minority Interest

335.4

461.7

346.3

343

350.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

11.6

0

-52.3

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

335.4

450.1

346.3

395.3

350.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

51.46

74.71

56.64

56.14

57.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

380

0

380

0

130

Equity

66.7

61.8

61.5

61.1

61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.4

17.45

14.93

15.07

17.24

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

6.82

10.08

8.08

8.34

10.35

Coforge: Related NEWS

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

