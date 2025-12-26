iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Coforge plans to acquire Encora for $2 Billion; stock in focus

26 Dec 2025 , 12:15 PM

Coforge Ltd. is planning to acquire Encora in a transaction that has an aggregate value of $2 Billion, sources stated.

This development comes ahead of the company’s board meeting later today for considering a fund raise proposal. Following this meeting, the company will also convene an analyst meeting.

At around 9.54 AM, Coforge was trading 0.89% lower at ₹1,722.30 per share against the previous close of ₹1,737.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,744.70, and ₹1,711, respectively.

Currently, private equity firm Advent International owns Encora. Advent acquired the stake in 2021. It bought the stake from Warburg Pincus at a valuation of approximately $1.5 Billion.

Warburg helped the company scale its offshore delivery footprint and deepen its exposure to US enterprise clients during its earlier growth phase. Later it exited as the business matured into a global digital engineering platform.

Encora is engaged in digital engineering and product development services. Its capabilities span across cloud-native applications, data engineering, platform modernisation, and enterprise software development. The company marks a robust presence in North America. 

In 2024, Coforge acquired Cigniti Technologies at a transaction value of ₹2,000 Crore. The company has completed that through QIP.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Coforge Ltd
  • Coforge Ltd news
  • Coforge Ltd share price
  • Coforge Ltd. Acquisition
  • Coforge Ltd. News Today
  • Coforge Ltd. Stock
  • Coforge Ltd. Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Coforge plans to acquire Encora for $2 Billion; stock in focus

Coforge plans to acquire Encora for $2 Billion; stock in focus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|12:15 PM
CESC Subsidiary Purvah Green Power Receives LoA From REMC for 180 MW RTC Renewable Project

CESC Subsidiary Purvah Green Power Receives LoA From REMC for 180 MW RTC Renewable Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|11:51 AM
Supreme Industries Receives BPCL Order Worth ₹54 Crore for Composite LPG Cylinders

Supreme Industries Receives BPCL Order Worth ₹54 Crore for Composite LPG Cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|11:34 AM
AVG Logistics Signs MoU With Baidyanath LNG to Promote LNG Powered Transportation

AVG Logistics Signs MoU With Baidyanath LNG to Promote LNG Powered Transportation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|11:26 AM
SEAMEC Vessel SEAMEC III Sails for Second Part Replacement Pipeline Project

SEAMEC Vessel SEAMEC III Sails for Second Part Replacement Pipeline Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:51 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.