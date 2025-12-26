Coforge plans to acquire Encora for $2 Billion; stock in focus

Coforge Ltd. is planning to acquire Encora in a transaction that has an aggregate value of $2 Billion, sources stated.

This development comes ahead of the company’s board meeting later today for considering a fund raise proposal. Following this meeting, the company will also convene an analyst meeting.

At around 9.54 AM, Coforge was trading 0.89% lower at ₹1,722.30 per share against the previous close of ₹1,737.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,744.70, and ₹1,711, respectively.

Currently, private equity firm Advent International owns Encora. Advent acquired the stake in 2021. It bought the stake from Warburg Pincus at a valuation of approximately $1.5 Billion.

Warburg helped the company scale its offshore delivery footprint and deepen its exposure to US enterprise clients during its earlier growth phase. Later it exited as the business matured into a global digital engineering platform.

Encora is engaged in digital engineering and product development services. Its capabilities span across cloud-native applications, data engineering, platform modernisation, and enterprise software development. The company marks a robust presence in North America.

In 2024, Coforge acquired Cigniti Technologies at a transaction value of ₹2,000 Crore. The company has completed that through QIP.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com