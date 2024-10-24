iifl-logo-icon 1
Coforge Ltd Shareholding Pattern

9,404.15
(1.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Coforge Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

90.25%

88.72%

88.5%

89.3%

89.06%

Non-Institutions

9.74%

11.27%

11.49%

10.69%

10.93%

Total Non-Promoter

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 90.25%

Institutions: 90.25%

Non-Institutions: 9.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Coforge: Related NEWS

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Coforge Ltd

