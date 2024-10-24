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Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024 , 01:54 PM

During Thursday’s trade on the BSE, Coforge shares hit a new 52-week high of Rs 7,783, after rising 15% over the previous two trading days.

This surge comes after the business reported a profit after tax of Rs 233.6 crore for the second quarter of FY25, which was a 24.3% increase over the same period the previous year.

As of 1:51 pm, the stock was trading at ₹7,752 on the NSE.

The shares of Coforge increased 11% during the last trading session.

In constant currency (CC), the company’s revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $10.9 million, while the EBITDA margin for the quarter was 15.8%, up 53 basis points from the previous year. For the eleventh straight quarter, order intakes have exceeded $300 million, with a total of $516 million.

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