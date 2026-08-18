HDFC, Axis, ICICI, SBI trade in red. RBI Ends FCNR(B) Swap Facility Early

Indian banking stocks were trading lower on August 18, 2026, with major lenders coming under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to close its special FCNR(B) swap facility one month ahead of schedule.

At 12:05 PM on the NSE, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI were all trading in the red.

Bank Price Change HDFC Bank ₹727.50 -0.48% ICICI Bank ₹1,421.30 -0.73% Kotak Mahindra Bank ₹390.15 -0.85% IDBI Bank ₹81 . 56 -0.74% SBI ₹1,057.00 -0.40%

The important point is that the FCNR(B) facility has actually been successful. The RBI’s decision to close it early reflects the fact that foreign currency inflows have been much stronger than anticipated.

The market’s concern is less about the money already raised and more about what happens to bank funding, liquidity and foreign currency borrowing from here.

What Is the RBI’s FCNR(B) Swap Facility?

The FCNR(B) swap facility was introduced by the RBI in June 2026 to encourage Indian banks to attract fresh foreign-currency deposits from non-resident Indians.

Under the arrangement, banks could raise FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years and swap the foreign currency with the RBI for rupees.

The RBI effectively absorbed the currency and hedging risk associated with the transaction, making it more attractive for banks to mobilise foreign-currency deposits.

The facility was originally scheduled to accept FCNR(B) deposits until September 30, 2026. The RBI has now brought that deadline forward to August 31, 2026, while banks can execute swaps with the RBI until September 11.

Why Did RBI Close the Facility Early?

The simplest answer is: the RBI got much more foreign currency than it initially needed.

As of August 13, total inflows under the broader facility stood at $56.85 billion:

FCNR(B): $52.30 billion

OFCBs: $2.81 billion

ECBs: $1.74 billion

At the same time, India’s foreign exchange reserves increased sharply, reaching around $707 billion in the week ended August 7.

Therefore, continuing to attract additional dollars through the scheme could have resulted in the RBI accumulating more foreign currency than necessary while also increasing the associated liabilities and liquidity-management requirements.

In other words, the RBI appears to have achieved its objective earlier than expected.

So, How Does This Affect Indian Banks?

This is where the issue becomes more nuanced.

1. Banks have already received a major funding boost

The first impact is actually positive for banks.

Banks have mobilised more than $52 billion through FCNR(B) deposits. These are relatively stable deposits with a three-to-five-year tenor.

The facility therefore helped banks strengthen their foreign-currency funding base and access additional liquidity.

The banking system has also seen strong deposit growth. Deposits reached approximately ₹269.4 trillion as of July 31, 2026.

So, the immediate impact is not that banks suddenly lose the $52.3 billion.

The deposits already mobilised do not disappear simply because the facility is being closed to new inflows.

2. But banks lose an additional source of foreign-currency funding

This is the more important concern for investors.

The RBI is stopping new FCNR(B) deposits from entering the special swap window after August 31.

That means banks cannot continue using this particular mechanism to raise additional foreign currency at the same pace.

This matters because Indian banks are now looking to raise more dollars through other channels.

Reuters reported that Indian banks are accelerating overseas fundraising following the RBI’s decision, with banks expected to raise at least $5 billion through bonds and loans in the next two weeks. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are each targeting around $1.5 billion, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and other lenders are also looking to raise funds.

So the market is effectively asking:

If the FCNR(B) window is closing, what will replace that source of dollar funding?

3. The banking system could see excess liquidity

There is another side to the story.

The huge inflow of foreign currency into India has translated into additional liquidity in the domestic financial system.

When the RBI purchases foreign currency and injects rupees into the banking system, liquidity conditions can become easier.

That can be beneficial for credit growth, but too much liquidity can complicate monetary policy.

Analysts have therefore pointed to liquidity management as one reason behind the RBI’s decision to stop the inflows earlier than planned. Reuters reported that analysts saw concerns around excess liquidity and the implications for monetary-policy transmission as part of the rationale for the early closure.

For banks, this creates a mixed picture:

More liquidity → positive for funding and credit

but

Excess liquidity → potentially lower lending yields and greater competition for deployment

That can eventually put pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) if banks are unable to deploy the liquidity profitably.

4. The bigger issue today is the rise in bond yields

This is arguably more important for banking stocks today than the FCNR(B) announcement itself.

The early closure of the facility triggered a sharp reaction in the bond market, with Indian bond yields moving higher.

At the same time, the global backdrop is also unfavourable:

US 10-year Treasury yield: 4.73%

US 30-year Treasury yield: 5.31%

Indian 10-year benchmark yield: 6.8407%

Brent crude: above $91 a barrel

Rupee: around ₹95.68 per US dollar

Higher yields can hurt the valuation of banks’ bond portfolios and create mark-to-market pressure on investment books, particularly when yields rise sharply.

It can also raise the broader cost of funding in the financial system.

5. Higher crude prices are another problem for banks

The FCNR(B) development is occurring against a much larger macroeconomic backdrop.

Brent crude has moved above $91 a barrel amid renewed US-Iran tensions and concerns around oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

The rupee has also weakened, opening at ₹95.68 per dollar today.

For banks, this matters indirectly.

Higher crude prices can:

Increase inflation → keep interest rates higher for longer → affect credit demand and bond valuations

and

Weaker rupee → increase imported inflation and external funding concerns

Therefore, banking stocks are reacting not to one isolated RBI announcement, but to a combination of liquidity, interest-rate, currency and macroeconomic risks.

6. Why Are Bank Stocks Down Despite Strong FCNR Inflows?

This is the key question.

The market is not necessarily interpreting the RBI’s decision as:

“Banks are losing $52 billion.”

Instead, investors are looking at the marginal impact going forward.

The FCNR(B) scheme provided banks with an unusually attractive mechanism to mobilise foreign currency.

Now that the window is closing earlier:

Future FCNR(B) inflows will be limited.

Banks may need to raise dollars through bonds or loans.

Alternative overseas funding could carry different costs.

Excess domestic liquidity needs to be absorbed or deployed.

Rising bond yields can pressure investment portfolios.

Higher crude prices and a weaker rupee increase macroeconomic uncertainty.

This explains why the announcement can be positive in terms of India’s forex position but still trigger selling in banking stocks.

Bank-Wise Performance Today

IndusInd Bank

₹1,014.90, down 1.21%

IndusInd Bank is also seeing relatively stronger selling pressure.

The stock is particularly sensitive to changes in investor risk appetite, making the broader risk-off environment an additional headwind.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

₹390.15, down 0.85%

Kotak Bank is also trading lower as investors reassess the funding and liquidity environment following the RBI’s move.

ICICI Bank

₹1,421.30, down 0.73%

ICICI Bank is down despite being one of the banks actively participating in overseas fundraising.

In fact, Reuters reported that ICICI Bank is targeting around $1.5 billion in additional overseas fundraising, illustrating how banks are moving to diversify their dollar funding after the FCNR window closes.

HDFC Bank

₹727.50, down 0.48%

HDFC Bank is relatively more resilient but remains in negative territory.

The stock is also close to its recent 52-week-low territory, keeping investor sentiment cautious.

SBI

₹1,057.00, down 0.40%

SBI is showing the smallest decline among the six banks listed.

However, the stock remains affected by the broader weakness in financial stocks and rising domestic bond yields.

Is the RBI’s FCNR(B) Decision Actually Negative for Banks?

Not necessarily.

It is important to distinguish between the immediate impact and the forward-looking impact.

Positive for banks

More than $52 billion of FCNR(B) deposits have already been mobilised.

Banks have received a significant foreign-currency funding boost.

India’s forex reserves have strengthened.

Deposit growth has improved.

Additional liquidity can support credit growth.

Potentially negative

The special window for additional FCNR(B) inflows is ending earlier.

Banks must increasingly rely on alternative overseas funding.

Higher bond yields can pressure investment portfolios.

Excess liquidity could affect margins if credit does not absorb it.

A weaker rupee and higher crude prices create macroeconomic risks.

The sudden policy change has introduced some uncertainty around future funding conditions.

SBI Research has also argued that the cost of the FCNR(B) swaps was unlikely to be the main reason for the early closure, suggesting that the RBI’s achievement of its mobilisation objective was more important than the cost of the scheme itself.

What Should Investors Watch Next?

For banking stocks, the next few weeks will be important.

Investors should track:

Deposit growth: Whether strong deposit mobilisation continues after the FCNR(B) window closes. Credit growth: Whether banks can deploy the additional liquidity into loans. Net interest margins: Whether funding advantages translate into better margins. Dollar borrowing: How much banks raise through overseas bonds and loans. Bond yields: Further increases could pressure banks’ investment portfolios. Rupee movement: A sustained decline could increase external funding concerns. Crude oil: A prolonged period above $90 could worsen India’s inflation and current-account outlook. RBI liquidity operations: The central bank’s next steps will determine how surplus liquidity is absorbed.

Bottom Line: Why Are Banking Stocks Down Today?

The RBI’s early closure of the FCNR(B) swap facility is not a direct negative for Indian banks. The scheme has already delivered a significant funding benefit, with banks mobilising more than $52 billion in FCNR(B) deposits.

The market concern is about the future funding environment.

Banks are losing access to an exceptionally supportive mechanism for attracting additional foreign-currency deposits and may now have to rely more heavily on conventional dollar bonds and overseas borrowings.

At the same time, rising Indian and US bond yields, crude oil above $91, rupee weakness and geopolitical tensions are creating a broader risk-off environment.

Therefore, today’s decline in banking stocks appears to be a combination of RBI policy uncertainty + higher bond yields + funding concerns + broader market risk aversion, rather than a sign that the $52.3 billion FCNR(B) inflow has suddenly become a liability for banks.

In fact, the longer-term picture could remain constructive if banks successfully deploy the additional liquidity into credit without sacrificing margins.

Data as of 12:05 PM, August 18, 2026, NSE

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