Milky Mist IPO Listing: Shares Debut at ₹165, Gain 18%; Stock Rises 29.64% From Issue Price

Milky Mist Dairy Food shares made a strong debut on the NSE and BSE on August 18, 2026, listing at ₹165 per share, an 18% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹140. The stock later touched ₹181.50, taking its gains to 29.64% over the issue price.

Milky Mist IPO Listing: Strong Debut at ₹165

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing delivered a strong debut for investors on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Milky Mist Dairy Food shares were listed at ₹165 per share on the BSE, marking an 18% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹140.

The stock’s listing was stronger than the expectations indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). The latest Milky Mist IPO GMP stood at ₹19.70, which suggested an estimated listing price of around ₹159.70, representing a potential gain of 14.07%.

However, the actual listing price of ₹165 exceeded the GMP-based estimate by ₹5.30 per share.

For investors who received an IPO allotment, the listing translated into an immediate gain of ₹25 per share.

Milky Mist Share Price Rises 29.64% From IPO Price

The stock continued to gain after making its debut at ₹165.

As of 11:15 AM on August 18, 2026, Milky Mist shares were trading at ₹181.50, which was also the day’s high at that point.

Particulars Milky Mist Share Price IPO Issue Price ₹140 BSE Listing Price ₹165 Intraday High ₹181.50 Intraday Low ₹165 Current Price at 11:15 AM ₹181.50 Gain vs Listing Price 10.00% Gain vs IPO Price 29.64%

At ₹181.50, the stock had gained ₹41.50 per share, or 29.64%, compared with the IPO issue price.

The stock was also trading 10% above its opening price of ₹165, highlighting strong buying interest during the early hours of trading.

Milky Mist IPO Beats GMP Expectations

The Milky Mist IPO GMP had indicated a positive listing ahead of the stock market debut.

With a GMP of ₹19.70 and an issue price of ₹140, the estimated listing price based on the grey market was around ₹159.70.

However, the stock actually listed at ₹165.

This means the Milky Mist IPO listing price was approximately 3.32% higher than the GMP-implied price.

The stronger-than-expected debut suggests that demand in the formal stock market was stronger than what the grey market signals had indicated.

It is important to note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price or future stock performance.

Milky Mist IPO Subscription: Issue Subscribed 59.08 Times

The strong listing followed an impressive response to the public issue.

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO was subscribed 59.08 times overall during the three-day bidding period.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received exceptionally strong demand, with the portion subscribed 164.03 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 36.75 times, while the retail investor portion was subscribed 8.86 times.

Investor Category Subscription QIB 164.03x NII 36.75x Retail 8.86x Overall 59.08x

The strong institutional participation was one of the key highlights of the IPO subscription.

Milky Mist IPO Price Band and Minimum Investment

The Milky Mist IPO price band was fixed at ₹135 to ₹140 per share. The company ultimately fixed the issue price at the upper end of the price band at ₹140 per share.

The minimum application size for retail investors was 107 shares.

At the upper price band of ₹140, the minimum investment required for one lot was:

107 shares × ₹140 = ₹14,980

Following the BSE listing at ₹165, the same 107 shares were valued at:

107 × ₹165 = ₹17,655

Therefore, an IPO allottee holding one lot had a notional listing-day gain of:

₹17,655 − ₹14,980 = ₹2,675

This represents an 18% gain on the IPO investment at the time of listing.

At the intraday price of ₹181.50, the value of one lot would rise to:

107 × ₹181.50 = ₹19,420.50

That represents a gain of ₹4,440.50, or approximately 29.64%, compared with the IPO investment of ₹14,980.

How Much Did Milky Mist Raise Through IPO?

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO was a ₹1,553 crore public issue.

The IPO comprised:

Fresh issue: 10.20 crore shares worth ₹1,428 crore

10.20 crore shares worth ₹1,428 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): 0.89 crore shares worth ₹125 crore

0.89 crore shares worth ₹125 crore Total issue size: ₹1,553 crore

The IPO opened for subscription on August 11, 2026, and closed on August 13, 2026. The allotment was finalised on August 14, followed by the stock market listing on August 18.

JM Financial acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies was the registrar.

Milky Mist IPO Listing: What Investors Should Watch

The strong debut gives Milky Mist investors a positive start, but the listing gain is only the first stage of the stock’s journey as a listed company.

The stock’s movement after listing will be important to determine whether the initial buying interest can translate into sustained market performance.

Investors will need to track factors such as the company’s financial performance, revenue and profit growth, valuation after the listing, competitive position and broader market conditions.

The sharp rise from ₹140 to ₹181.50 also means that the stock is trading significantly above its IPO issue price. Investors should therefore distinguish between the initial listing gain and the company’s longer-term fundamentals.

Milky Mist IPO Listing: Key Takeaways

Milky Mist shares listed at ₹165 , an 18% premium to the ₹140 IPO price.

, an 18% premium to the ₹140 IPO price. The listing was higher than the GMP-implied price of ₹159.70 .

. The IPO was subscribed 59.08 times overall.

overall. QIBs subscribed 164.03 times , showing strong institutional demand.

, showing strong institutional demand. The retail portion was subscribed 8.86 times .

. One IPO lot of 107 shares generated a ₹2,675 notional listing gain .

. The stock touched ₹181.50 by 11:15 AM.

by 11:15 AM. At ₹181.50, Milky Mist shares were 29.64% above the IPO issue price .

. The stock was trading 10% above its listing price at that point.

at that point. Investors will now watch whether the strong listing momentum can be sustained.

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