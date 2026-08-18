Sunshine Pictures IPO: Price Band, GMP, Subscription, Financials, Valuation and Key Details

Sunshine Pictures IPO is a ₹282.14 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares worth ₹172.80 crore and an offer for sale of 30.37 lakh shares worth ₹109.34 crore. The IPO opened for subscription on August 18, 2026, and will close on August 20, 2026.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Overview

The Sunshine Pictures IPO is a ₹282.14 crore public issue that combines a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The company is offering 78.37 lakh shares through the IPO.

The fresh issue comprises 48 lakh shares aggregating to ₹172.80 crore, while the OFS consists of 30.37 lakh shares worth ₹109.34 crore.

The IPO opened for subscription on August 18, 2026, and will close on August 20, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on August 21, followed by refund initiation and credit of shares on August 24. Sunshine Pictures shares are proposed to list on the NSE and BSE on August 25, 2026.

The Sunshine Pictures IPO price band has been fixed at ₹342 to ₹360 per share. The lot size is 41 shares, making the minimum investment for retail investors ₹14,760 at the upper price band.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Key Details

Particulars Details IPO Name Sunshine Pictures IPO IPO Open Date August 18, 2026 IPO Close Date August 20, 2026 IPO Size ₹282.14 crore Fresh Issue ₹172.80 crore Offer for Sale ₹109.34 crore Price Band ₹342 to ₹360 Lot Size 41 shares Minimum Investment ₹14,760 Face Value ₹10 per share Issue Type Book Building Listing NSE and BSE Tentative Listing Date August 25, 2026 Lead Manager GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP Today

The Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP stood at ₹75 per share as of August 18, 2026, according to the latest available grey market data.

At the upper price band of ₹360, the current GMP indicates an estimated listing price of approximately ₹435 per share.

This translates into an estimated listing gain of around 20.83% over the IPO issue price.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP Trend

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain Aug 18, 2026 ₹360 ₹75 ₹435 20.83% Aug 17, 2026 ₹360 ₹73 ₹433 20.28% Aug 16, 2026 ₹360 ₹54 ₹414 15.00% Aug 15, 2026 ₹360 ₹50 ₹410 13.89% Aug 14, 2026 ₹360 ₹50 ₹410 13.89% Aug 13, 2026 ₹360 ₹30 ₹390 8.33% Aug 12, 2026 ₹360 ₹17 ₹377 4.72% Aug 11, 2026 ₹360 ₹0 ₹360 0.00%

The GMP has increased substantially from ₹17 on August 12 to ₹75 on August 18, indicating a sharp improvement in grey market sentiment ahead of the IPO.

However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and should not be treated as a guaranteed indication of the actual listing price.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Subscription

The Sunshine Pictures IPO opened for subscription on August 18, 2026.

As of the latest available data, the issue was subscribed 0.52 times, indicating that the bidding was still in its early stages on the opening day.

Investors will be able to track category-wise subscription figures for QIBs, NIIs and retail investors as bidding progresses through August 20.

The strong GMP movement ahead of the issue has also placed the IPO on investors’ radar, particularly among those tracking potential listing gains.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Lot Size and Minimum Investment

The Sunshine Pictures IPO lot size is 41 shares.

At the upper price band of ₹360 per share, the minimum investment required for one retail lot is:

41 × ₹360 = ₹14,760

At the lower price band of ₹342, the investment for one lot would be ₹14,022.

Potential GMP-Based Gain

If the GMP-based estimated listing price of ₹435 were to materialise, one lot of 41 shares would be valued at:

41 × ₹435 = ₹17,835

Against an IPO investment of ₹14,760, this would represent a notional gain of:

₹17,835 − ₹14,760 = ₹3,075

This corresponds to an estimated gain of 20.83%.

However, the actual listing price can differ significantly from GMP estimates.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Issue Size

The total issue size of the Sunshine Pictures IPO is ₹282.14 crore.

The issue comprises:

Fresh Issue: 48,00,034 shares aggregating to ₹172.80 crore

48,00,034 shares aggregating to ₹172.80 crore Offer for Sale: 30,37,157 shares aggregating to ₹109.34 crore

30,37,157 shares aggregating to ₹109.34 crore Total Issue: 78,37,191 shares aggregating to approximately ₹282 crore

The fresh issue will provide capital to the company, while the proceeds from the OFS will accrue to the selling shareholders.

Sunshine Pictures IPO: Objects of the Issue

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards funding its working capital requirements.

The stated objects include:

IPO Object Estimated Amount Funding working capital requirements ₹112.50 crore General Corporate Purposes Balance amount Total ₹112.50 crore

Working capital is particularly important for Sunshine Pictures given the nature of its film and content production business, where project-related expenses and production cycles can require significant funding.

About Sunshine Pictures Limited

Sunshine Pictures Limited, incorporated in 2007, is a technology-driven content production company engaged in the originating, creating, developing, producing, marketing and distributing of films, television serials and web series.

The company operates across several stages of the content lifecycle, including script development, production, intellectual property creation, rights monetisation and distribution.

Sunshine Pictures has produced and co-produced several commercially successful films, including Force, Commando, Holiday, Force 2, Commando 2 and The Kerala Story.

The company has produced:

10 commercial films, including six co-productions

2 web series

2 television serials

1 short film

It is currently co-producing two films with Jio Studios and producing one web series for Doordarshan.

Sunshine Pictures Business Model

The company follows a model that combines standalone productions and co-productions.

Under the co-production model, Sunshine Pictures collaborates with established studios and industry partners. This can help distribute the financial and production risks associated with larger-budget projects while allowing the company to participate in potential revenue upside.

The company also works across various aspects of content creation, including:

Script development

Film and web-series production

Intellectual property creation

Marketing

Distribution

Rights monetisation

This diversified approach allows the company to generate revenue through different stages of the content value chain.

Sunshine Pictures’ Digital and Social Media Presence

Sunshine Pictures also has a presence across digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

As provided in the company information, its YouTube channel had approximately 162,960 subscribers and 9.18 crore views, while its Instagram and Facebook platforms together had around 104,500 followers.

The company’s digital content presence provides an additional avenue for audience engagement and potential content-related revenue.

As of June 30, 2026, Sunshine Pictures had 28 full-time employees.

Sunshine Pictures IPO: Competitive Strengths

The company has highlighted several competitive strengths, including:

Experienced promoters and senior management.

Established track record in the entertainment industry.

Long-standing industry relationships.

Differentiated content production and business model.

Focus on quality content.

Experience across films, television and web series.

Ability to work through both standalone and co-production models.

Its track record across commercially successful films is a key part of the company’s positioning within India’s entertainment and content production industry.

Sunshine Pictures Financial Performance

Sunshine Pictures reported a mixed financial performance in FY2026.

The company’s total income declined from ₹105.80 crore in FY2025 to ₹76.27 crore in FY2026, representing a decline of approximately 28%.

Despite the decline in revenue, profit after tax increased from ₹34.46 crore to ₹40.02 crore, representing growth of around 16%.

This improvement in profitability was accompanied by a significant increase in margins.

Sunshine Pictures Financials

Particulars FY2026 FY2025 FY2024 Total Income 76.27 105.80 139.46 Profit After Tax 40.02 34.46 53.35 EBITDA 58.55 50.76 73.97 Assets 179.64 131.28 97.38 Net Worth 145.13 105.07 70.60 Total Borrowings 9.09 11.16 16.67 Reserves & Surplus 118.79 78.72 70.47

Amount in crore

The company’s net worth increased from ₹105.07 crore in FY2025 to ₹145.13 crore in FY2026.

At the same time, total borrowings declined from ₹11.16 crore to ₹9.09 crore.

Sunshine Pictures Profitability Ratios

The company recorded a significant improvement in its profitability margins in FY2026.

Metric FY2026 FY2025 ROE 31.99% 39.24% ROCE 36.20% 41.23% Debt/Equity 0.06 0.11 RoNW 27.58% 32.80% PAT Margin 53.77% 33.35% EBITDA Margin 78.65% 49.12% NAV ₹55.08 ₹39.88 Price to Book Value 6.54x 9.03x

The PAT margin increased from 33.35% to 53.77%, while the EBITDA margin rose from 49.12% to 78.65%.

The company’s debt-to-equity ratio remained low at 0.06 in FY2026, compared with 0.11 in FY2025.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Valuation

At the upper price band of ₹360 per share, Sunshine Pictures has a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹1,121.36 crore.

The company’s valuation metrics are as follows:

Valuation Metric Pre-IPO Post-IPO EPS ₹15.19 ₹12.85 P/E 23.70x 28.02x Market Cap ₹949 crore ₹1,121.36 crore

At the upper price band, the post-issue P/E works out to 28.02x based on the provided figures.

Investors should compare this valuation with listed media and entertainment companies and relevant IPO peers before making an investment decision.

Sunshine Pictures IPO: Key Strengths

Some of the key factors supporting the Sunshine Pictures IPO story include:

Established track record in film and content production.

Experience of promoters and senior management.

Portfolio of commercially successful films.

Relationships with established studios and industry participants.

Presence across films, television and web series.

Co-production model that can help distribute project risks.

Strong improvement in PAT and operating margins in FY2026.

Low debt-to-equity ratio.

Growing net worth.

Digital presence across major social media platforms.

Sunshine Pictures IPO: Key Risks to Consider

The entertainment industry is inherently dependent on the performance of individual content projects. A film or web series can involve substantial production and marketing costs without guaranteeing commercial success.

The company’s revenue has also shown volatility. Total income declined from ₹139.46 crore in FY2024 to ₹105.80 crore in FY2025 and further to ₹76.27 crore in FY2026.

This highlights the cyclical and project-driven nature of the business.

Investors should also consider the company’s relatively high valuation at the upper price band, with a post-issue P/E of 28.02x.

The company’s future performance will depend on its ability to consistently produce commercially successful content, monetise intellectual property and manage production and working capital requirements effectively.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Important Dates

Event Date IPO Opens August 18, 2026 IPO Closes August 20, 2026 Allotment August 21, 2026 Refund Initiation August 24, 2026 Credit of Shares August 24, 2026 Listing Date August 25, 2026

Sunshine Pictures IPO: Should You Invest?

The Sunshine Pictures IPO offers investors exposure to India’s film and content production industry, backed by the company’s track record across films, television and web series.

The company has reported a 16% increase in PAT in FY2026 despite a 28% decline in total income, along with a sharp improvement in EBITDA and PAT margins. Its low debt levels and established relationships within the entertainment industry are additional positives.

However, the decline in revenue highlights the project-driven nature of the business. Investors also need to consider the 28.02x post-issue P/E valuation at the upper price band.

The sharp increase in the Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP from ₹17 to ₹75 over the recent period indicates strong grey market sentiment and points to a potentially positive listing. However, GMP is unofficial and actual listing performance may differ.

Investors should therefore evaluate the IPO based on the company’s business model, financial performance, valuation, industry risks and long-term growth prospects rather than relying solely on the current GMP.

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