Coforge logs net profit of ₹261.20 Crore in Q4FY25

Coforge Limited announced that it has registered a consolidated net profit of ₹261.20 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025. The company said that its revenue was reported at ₹3,409.90 Crore against an estimate of ₹3,530 Crore.

However, the company informed that its operational performance was marginally better than the street estimates. The company’s EBITDA stood at ₹449.40 Crore.

The business said that its operating margin came in at 13.20% against an estimate of 12.70%.

Against the previous quarter, the company registered robust growth. The company said that its net profit jumped 21.20% against ₹215.50 Crore in Q3FY24. On the other hand, the business said that rupee revenue registered a growth of 4.7% against ₹3,258.10 Crore. The company said that its EBIT grew 15.5% against ₹389.20 Crore. On the other margins zoomed against 11.90% in the previous corresponding quarter.

The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share (face value of ₹10) for FY25. As per the company, the record date is fixed at May 12, 2025. It shall pay the dividend within 30 days after declaration.

The company has also announced June 4 as the record date for its 1:2 stock split.

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