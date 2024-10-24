iifl-logo-icon 1
Coforge Ltd Corporate Actions

8,592.4
(-1.30%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:11 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 19

Record Date: 12 Oct, 2024

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Coforge: Related News

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

