|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|12 Oct 2024
|19
|190
|Interim 2
|Sub: Intimation of declaration of second Interim Dividend With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, through circular resolution on October 04, 2024, has declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paidup, for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the second interim Dividend, as already communicated, is October 11, 2024. The payment of interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants/bankers cheque would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend. It may be further noted that the Board has considered and declared the second interim dividend today as mentioned above which was earlier proposed to be considered at the ensuing Board meeting scheduled on October 22, 2024. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors of the throught circular resoution on october 4 2024 has delared an interim Dividend of Rs.19 per equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Dividend
|22 Jul 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|19
|190
|Interim
|The Board has also declared interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2024-25. Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed August 02,2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim Dividend. The payment of interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants/bankers cheque would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend.
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|19
|190
|Interim 4
|The Board has also declared fourth interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2023-24.
|Dividend
|22 Jan 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|19
|190
|Interim 3
|Outcome of the Board Meeting The Board has also declared third interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2023 24. Further in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed February 05, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of third interim dividend. The payment of third interim dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend.
