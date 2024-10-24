iifl-logo-icon 1
Coforge Ltd Dividend

8,731.35
(1.72%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Coforge CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend4 Oct 202411 Oct 202412 Oct 202419190Interim 2
Sub: Intimation of declaration of second Interim Dividend With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, through circular resolution on October 04, 2024, has declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paidup, for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the second interim Dividend, as already communicated, is October 11, 2024. The payment of interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants/bankers cheque would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend. It may be further noted that the Board has considered and declared the second interim dividend today as mentioned above which was earlier proposed to be considered at the ensuing Board meeting scheduled on October 22, 2024. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors of the throught circular resoution on october 4 2024 has delared an interim Dividend of Rs.19 per equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Dividend22 Jul 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 202419190Interim
The Board has also declared interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2024-25. Further, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed August 02,2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim Dividend. The payment of interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants/bankers cheque would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend.
Dividend2 May 202415 May 202415 May 202419190Interim 4
The Board has also declared fourth interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2023-24.
Dividend22 Jan 20245 Feb 20245 Feb 202419190Interim 3
Outcome of the Board Meeting The Board has also declared third interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2023 24. Further in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed February 05, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of third interim dividend. The payment of third interim dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend.

Coforge: Related News

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

Coforge shares hit 52-week high post Q2 results

24 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

In constant currency (CC), the company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

Coforge Hits Upper Circuit on Q2 Profit Jump

23 Oct 2024|12:03 PM

In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,062.3 crore, up 33% year over year and 26.3% quarter over quarter.

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

Coforge picks up additional 16.92% stake in Cigniti Technologies

8 Jul 2024|01:13 PM

The transaction is scheduled to be finalised by the second quarter of FY25, pending the fulfilment of regulatory conditions and approvals.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

