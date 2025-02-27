iifl-logo-icon 1
Coforge board plans to consider stock split proposal on March 4

27 Feb 2025 , 09:43 AM

Coforge Limited announced that the company has scheduled a meeting on March 4, 2025, to evaluate a proposal for changing its share capital through a sub-division or split of its existing equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each.

The board shall determine the final structure of the split, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. In line with regulatory compliance, the company has closed its trading window for designated persons and related parties with immediate effect.

For the quarter ended December 2024, the revenue in constant currency terms registered a growth of 8.4% on a sequential basis for the company. The street estimates projected a figure of 4.6%.

In US Dollar terms, the company’s topline registered a growth of 7.5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis of $397 Million. While in rupee terms, revenue registered a growth of 8.4% against the previous quarter of ₹3,318.20 Crore. 

The company’s Earnings Before Interest and Tax was reported at ₹316.20 Crore against ₹287.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The EBITDA margin as per the company’s P&L account, expanded marginally 9.5% against 9.4% in the same quarter of previous year.

