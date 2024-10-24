Coforge Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for consideration of financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and dividend if any Intimation for consideration of proposal to declare Interim Dividend, closure of trading window and Record Date Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company will consider, through circular resolution on October 4, 2024, the proposal of the payment of second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim Dividend, if approved shall be October 11, 2024. Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and in continuation to our earlier intimation dated September 15, 2024, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already scheduled to be closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from October 01, 2024 till October 24, 2024 for quarterly results and other matters, if any. Accordingly, all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives, directly or indirectly, are prohibited to deal in the securities of the Company during this period. This is for your information and records Sub: Intimation of declaration of second Interim Dividend With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, through circular resolution on October 04, 2024, has declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paidup, for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the second interim Dividend, as already communicated, is October 11, 2024. The payment of interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants/bankers cheque would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend. It may be further noted that the Board has considered and declared the second interim dividend today as mentioned above which was earlier proposed to be considered at the ensuing Board meeting scheduled on October 22, 2024. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors of the throught circular resoution on october 4 2024 has delared an interim Dividend of Rs.19 per equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)