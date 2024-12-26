iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Option Chain

1,149.95
(-4.85%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹3500%800--
1,5750%₹323.050%840₹0.650%18,9000%
--880₹0.05-66.66%77,1750%
1,5750%₹2570%900₹0.05-91.66%30,9750%
--940₹0.05-80%26,250-3.84%
5250%₹69.30%960₹0.050%5,7750%
3,6750%₹198.050%980₹0.05-85.71%16,8000%
20,4750%₹1450%1,000₹0.05-85.71%77,1755%
3,1500%₹129.850%1,020₹0.05-83.33%1,16,0250.91%
47,250-4.25%₹107.65-3.14%1,040₹0.05-95%46,7250%
40,4250%₹82.5-5.28%1,060₹0.05-90%90,300-7.52%
77,700-5.73%₹7416.53%1,080₹0.15-82.35%61,950-6.34%
2,31,525-7.15%₹5018.34%1,100₹0.05-93.33%1,42,800-4.89%
98,175-6.96%₹39.3-8.6%1,120₹0.05-98.5%67,200-15.23%
59,850-15.55%₹18.583.16%1,140₹0.45-94.54%48,825-41.87%
39,375-72.22%₹0.9-48.57%1,160₹5.1-74.87%42,000-22.33%
71,925-25.54%₹0.05-93.75%1,180₹429.94%88,725-12.88%
1,72,725-28.47%₹0.05-91.66%1,200₹40.65-26.22%1,18,125-13.46%
1,68,000-20%₹0.05-83.33%1,220₹783.51%11,0250%
1,76,400-3.72%₹0.05-66.66%1,240₹90.50%4,2000%
33,600-33.33%₹0.05-80%1,260--
80,850-18.08%₹0.05-83.33%1,280--
22,5750%₹0.05-80%1,300--
64,050-3.17%₹0.05-75%1,320--
--1,360₹197.60%1,5750%

Max Healthcare: Related NEWS

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.