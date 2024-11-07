iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Key Ratios

1,021.75
(-0.48%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:39:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.91

11.43

-2.2

7.51

Op profit growth

39.7

86.29

37.02

-19.29

EBIT growth

42.51

120.58

50.37

-16.41

Net profit growth

-244.27

-3,267.44

-88.03

-259.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.12

15.34

9.17

6.54

EBIT margin

13.75

12.82

6.48

4.21

Net profit margin

-5.49

5.05

-0.17

-1.45

RoCE

6.54

8.77

4.48

3.04

RoNW

-1.03

2.44

-0.07

-0.53

RoA

-0.65

0.86

-0.03

-0.26

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.19

1.77

0

-0.47

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.22

-0.45

-1.96

-2.22

Book value per share

58.37

18.37

17.92

21.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

-173.15

0

P/CEPS

-63.86

P/B

3.52

EV/EBIDTA

39.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.77

7.02

-102.28

37.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.61

74.93

69.3

54.28

Inventory days

7.08

6.71

5.85

5.42

Creditor days

-66.99

-71.81

-73.04

-59.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.91

-1.58

-1.08

-0.73

Net debt / equity

0.07

1.25

1.02

0.76

Net debt / op. profit

1.11

4.27

6.38

7.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.17

-20.79

-21.55

-24.63

Employee costs

-23.5

-23.83

-26.05

-24.45

Other costs

-37.19

-40.03

-43.21

-44.36

Max Healthcare : related Articles

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.