|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.91
11.43
-2.2
7.51
Op profit growth
39.7
86.29
37.02
-19.29
EBIT growth
42.51
120.58
50.37
-16.41
Net profit growth
-244.27
-3,267.44
-88.03
-259.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.12
15.34
9.17
6.54
EBIT margin
13.75
12.82
6.48
4.21
Net profit margin
-5.49
5.05
-0.17
-1.45
RoCE
6.54
8.77
4.48
3.04
RoNW
-1.03
2.44
-0.07
-0.53
RoA
-0.65
0.86
-0.03
-0.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.19
1.77
0
-0.47
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.22
-0.45
-1.96
-2.22
Book value per share
58.37
18.37
17.92
21.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
-173.15
0
P/CEPS
-63.86
P/B
3.52
EV/EBIDTA
39.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.77
7.02
-102.28
37.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.61
74.93
69.3
54.28
Inventory days
7.08
6.71
5.85
5.42
Creditor days
-66.99
-71.81
-73.04
-59.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.91
-1.58
-1.08
-0.73
Net debt / equity
0.07
1.25
1.02
0.76
Net debt / op. profit
1.11
4.27
6.38
7.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.17
-20.79
-21.55
-24.63
Employee costs
-23.5
-23.83
-26.05
-24.45
Other costs
-37.19
-40.03
-43.21
-44.36
