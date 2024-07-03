Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,250.41
2,757.87
2,648.15
2,359.21
2,203.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,250.41
2,757.87
2,648.15
2,359.21
2,203.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
75.52
91.27
86.8
81.91
57.33
Total Income
3,325.93
2,849.14
2,734.95
2,441.12
2,260.72
Total Expenditure
2,412.46
1,990.48
1,923.42
1,701.96
1,620.11
PBIDT
913.47
858.66
811.53
739.16
640.61
Interest
57.42
31.97
27.92
39.66
44.2
PBDT
856.05
826.69
783.61
699.5
596.41
Depreciation
161.05
131.28
113.7
117.38
114.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
173
148.63
122.62
92.21
112.57
Deferred Tax
3.92
5.9
30.53
16.58
-261.15
Reported Profit After Tax
518.08
540.88
516.76
473.33
630.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
518.08
540.88
516.76
473.33
630.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
518.08
540.88
516.76
473.33
630.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.33
5.57
5.32
4.88
6.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
972.13
971.91
971.58
970.92
969.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.1
31.13
30.64
31.33
29.07
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
15.93
19.61
19.51
20.06
28.6
Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.