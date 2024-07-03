Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,983.12
3,348.12
2,996.19
1,702.81
811.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,983.12
3,348.12
2,996.19
1,702.81
811.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
132.82
98.99
99.12
86.5
20.98
Total Income
4,115.94
3,447.11
3,095.31
1,789.31
832.15
Total Expenditure
2,872.53
2,447.9
2,269.39
1,701.16
737.25
PBIDT
1,243.41
999.21
825.92
88.15
94.9
Interest
39.16
64.33
78.72
134.74
58.03
PBDT
1,204.25
934.88
747.2
-46.59
36.87
Depreciation
174.66
171.84
162.69
126.53
33.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
197.7
159.59
85.25
0.7
0
Deferred Tax
25.79
-249.14
17.94
10.37
-0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
806.1
852.59
481.32
-184.19
3.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
806.1
852.59
481.32
-207.24
5.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-7.44
-222.63
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
806.1
852.59
488.76
15.39
5.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.3
8.79
4.98
-2.45
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
971.83
970.72
904.53
904.53
537.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.21
29.84
27.56
5.17
11.69
PBDTM(%)
30.23
27.92
24.93
-2.73
4.54
PATM(%)
20.23
25.46
16.06
-10.81
0.38
