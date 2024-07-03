iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,199.15
(0.07%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3,983.12

3,348.12

2,996.19

1,702.81

811.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,983.12

3,348.12

2,996.19

1,702.81

811.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

132.82

98.99

99.12

86.5

20.98

Total Income

4,115.94

3,447.11

3,095.31

1,789.31

832.15

Total Expenditure

2,872.53

2,447.9

2,269.39

1,701.16

737.25

PBIDT

1,243.41

999.21

825.92

88.15

94.9

Interest

39.16

64.33

78.72

134.74

58.03

PBDT

1,204.25

934.88

747.2

-46.59

36.87

Depreciation

174.66

171.84

162.69

126.53

33.88

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

197.7

159.59

85.25

0.7

0

Deferred Tax

25.79

-249.14

17.94

10.37

-0.13

Reported Profit After Tax

806.1

852.59

481.32

-184.19

3.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

806.1

852.59

481.32

-207.24

5.84

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-7.44

-222.63

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

806.1

852.59

488.76

15.39

5.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.3

8.79

4.98

-2.45

0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

971.83

970.72

904.53

904.53

537.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.21

29.84

27.56

5.17

11.69

PBDTM(%)

30.23

27.92

24.93

-2.73

4.54

PATM(%)

20.23

25.46

16.06

-10.81

0.38

Max Healthcare: Related NEWS

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

Max Healthcare Sees 22% Revenue Surge with New Facilities and Strategic Expansions

7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

7 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

Operating EBITDA was ₹566 Crore, excluding an ₹18 Crore loss from the new MSSH Dwarka facility and ₹7 Crore in transaction expenses related to the Jaypee Hospital acquisition.

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

