Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
971.91
970.97
969.61
965.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,708.85
6,071.14
5,341.77
4,973.48
Net Worth
7,680.76
7,042.11
6,311.38
5,939.43
Minority Interest
Debt
442.62
533.52
555.52
479.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
515.5
480.05
696.78
508.98
Total Liabilities
8,638.88
8,055.68
7,563.68
6,927.98
Fixed Assets
4,951.91
4,587.49
4,553.27
2,997.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,915.36
1,474.74
1,447.01
2,379.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
71.64
66.3
40.17
56.99
Networking Capital
979.93
695.69
1,136.72
883.4
Inventories
28.69
29.94
24.66
21.49
Inventory Days
7.6
Sundry Debtors
204.61
140.29
270.52
307.44
Debtor Days
108.86
Other Current Assets
1,248.26
956.41
1,129.79
826.43
Sundry Creditors
-305.34
-253.1
-214.75
-200.67
Creditor Days
71.05
Other Current Liabilities
-196.29
-177.85
-73.5
-71.28
Cash
720.04
1,231.46
386.51
610.99
Total Assets
8,638.88
8,055.68
7,563.68
6,927.98
